Reflections on India’s 77th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi The Non-cooperation/Civil Disobedience and Satyagraha Movement under the leadership of our ‘pujyaBapu’ revered Mahatma Gandhi, bravehearts like Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, and their generation, there will hardly be any person who has not contributed to the independence of the country.

Today I respectfully pay homage to all those who contributed and sacrificed their lives during our freedom movement. I humbly bow down to their penance in giving us a free nation. Unfortunately, at this time a natural calamity has created unimaginable distress in many parts of the country. I express my condolences to all the families who have suffered in this crisis and assure that the state in tandem with the central government will leave no stone unturned to stand by you and resolve all those troubles at the earliest. In the past few weeks, particularly in Manipur in the North-East, and in some other parts of India, there has been a spell of violence, where many people lost their lives, and the dignity mothers and daughters were violated. However, in the last few days, we have been hearing continuous reports of peace, and the entire nation stands with the people of Manipur.

The people of Manipur have maintained peace in the past few days, and they should continue to foster that peace, as it is the path to resolution. Both the state and central governments are working together to find solutions to the issues and will continue to do so. When we look back at history, there are moments that leave an indelible mark, and their impact lasts for centuries. Sometimes, these events might seem small and insignificant at the beginning, but they lay the roots for numerous problems. That widespread consciousness, the all-encompassing form of sacrifice and penance, instilled a new belief in the hearts of the masses, and in 1947, the country finally achieved independence, fulfilling the dreams nurtured during a thousand years of subjugation.

We are fortunate that we have inherited certain things from our ancestors and even the present era has created certain other things. Today we have demography; we have democracy; we have diversity. This trinity of demography, democracy and diversity has the potential to fulfil every dream of India. Today, while the countries around the world are witnessing an age structure that is growing old, India is moving energetically towards its youthful age structure. It is a period of great pride because today India has the highest population under the age of 30. This is what we have in my country, the youth below the age of 30 years; my country has millions of hands, millions of brains, millions of dreams, millions of resolutions! So, my brothers and sisters, my family members, we can get the desired results. Today my youth have propelled India to a certain position in the world's first three startup economy systems. The youth of the world are amazed to see this power of India. Today the world is technology driven and the coming era is going to be influenced by technology. This gives a platform to showcase the prowess of India’s talent in technology who is going to play a new key role.

Recently, I went to Bali for the G-20 Summit and there the premiers of the most prosperous and developed countries of the world showed immense curiosity and were so eager to learn about the nuances and the success of our Digital India.They were in awe of our talent when I shared that this wonder that India has achieved was not limited to the efforts made by youth of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai but also by the youth of my Tier-2, Tier-3 cities. Today they are shaping the fate of my country. Today my youth from even small places, and I say this with great confidence today, that this new potential of the country is visible. That is why I say that our small cities can be smaller in size and population but the hope and aspirations, effort and impact they have demonstrated are second to none. Today, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I want to heartily congratulate the mothers, sisters and daughters of my country. Our country has reached a level today due to the special prowess and competence of my mothers and sisters. Today the country is on the path of progress, so I want to also congratulate my farmer brothers and sisters.

Today I bow down to the labourers of my country, my labourers who are my dear family members and all the several tens of millions who belong to these fraternities. Today, the country which is moving towards modernity is seen with a power comparable to the world. This could not be possible without the huge contribution of the labourers of my country. Today is the opportune time to hail their tireless efforts from the ramparts of the Red Fort. I truly congratulate all of them. National consciousness is the term that is liberating us from worries. And today, this national consciousness is proving that India’;s greatest strength is trust. India’s greatest strength is trust, our trust in each individual, trust of each individual in government, trust of each one in a bright future for the nation, and the world’s faith in India as well.

This trust is for our policies and practices. This trust is because of the determined steps with which we are moving forward, towards a brighter future for India. My dear family members, it is certain that India’s capabilities and possibilities are set to traverse new heights of belief, and this new belief in abilities and new strengths should be nurtured. Today, the country has got the opportunity to host the G-20 summit. And the way various G-20 events and programs have been organised in every corner of India since the past year, they have showcased the abilities of common people to the world.

These events have introduced the diversity of India. The world is observing India’s diversity with amazement, and as a result, the attraction towards India has also increased. There is a growing desire to know and understand India. Similarly, India’s export is growing rapidly. And I want to say that experts from around the world, based on all these criteria, are saying that India will not stop now. There is hardly any rating agency in the world which is not praising India. And during the corona period, the world has seen our capabilities in the way India has propelled the country forward. When the world’s supply chains were disrupted, when there was pressure on big economies, even at that time, we had said that we have to see the development of the world. It should be human centric and humane; that is when we will be able to find the right solutions to the problems.

And Covid has taught us or has forced us to realise that we cannot do the welfare of the world by leaving human sensibilities. Today India is becoming the voice of the Global South. India’s prosperity and heritage are turning into opportunities for the world today. Friends, with India’s participation in the global economy and the global supply chain and with the place that India has earned for itself, I can say with full confidence that the current scenario in India today has brought a guarantee of stability in the world. There are no ‘ifs’ or ‘buts’ now in our minds, or in the minds of my 1.4 Billion family members, or in the mind of the world. There is complete trust.

Now the ball is in our court; we should not let the opportunity go; we should not miss the opportunity. I also congratulate my countrymen in India because my countrymen have the ability to understand the roots of the problems and therefore in 2014, after an experience of 30 years, my countrymen decided that in order to take the country forward, a stable and a strong government was needed; a government with full majority was needed. So, the countrymen formed a strong and stable government. And the country was freed from the three-decades of uncertainty, instability and political compulsions that were gripping the nation. The world needs youth power, youth skills. We have created a separate ministry for skill development. It will not only fulfil the needs of India, but will also fulfil the needs of the world.

When we came in 2014, we were at number 10 in the global economy, and today the persistent efforts of 1.4 Billion countrymen have finally paid off as we have reached the rank of number 5 in the world economy. And this has not happened just like that at a time when the nation was in the shackles of corruption had gripped the country, scams were wreaking havoc on the economy, the country was being recognized in the governance and fragile file, we stopped leakages, created a strong economy; we tried to spend more and more money for the welfare of the poor. And today, I want to tell the countrymen that when the country is economically prosperous, it does not just fill the coffers; it builds the capability of the citizens and the nation. If there is a government that takes a pledge to spend this honestly for the welfare of its citizens, then, what outcomes could be achieved. When poverty reduces in the country, the power of the middle-class section of the country increases manifold. And I assure you that in the coming five years, I guarantee that the country will be among the top three world economies; it certainly will be. Today the millions of people who have come out of poverty have in a way become the middle-class.

When the purchasing power of the poor increases, the power of the middle class to carry out business grows too. When the purchasing power of the villages increases, the financial system of the town and city runs at a faster pace. And our economic cycle is interconnected. We want to move ahead by strengthening it. Today the country is moving forward with various capabilities. The country is working to move towards modernity. Today the country is working in the area of renewable energy; today the country is working on green hydrogen; the country’s capability in the space sector is increasing.

So the country is moving ahead successfully in the deep sea mission as well. Rail is getting modernised in the country. Vande Bharat Bullet Train is also now successfully plying inside the country today. Concrete roads are being built in every village. Electric buses and metro rails are also being built in the country today. Today the internet is reaching the last mile in every village as we also aspire to go for quantum computers. On the one hand Nano Urea and Nano DAP are being worked upon while on the other side we are also emphasising on organic farming. Today the Farmers Producers Association app is being built while we aspire to build semiconductors as well.

We have made a task force. In the renewable energy sector we have surpassed our set target. The target which we had set for renewable energy by 2030 was completed in 2021-22. We had talked about 20 percent blending in ethanol, that as well we have completed five years ahead of time. The same was true about exports of 500 billion dollars, which was accomplished ahead of time and was increased to more than 500 billion dollars. And so this India is unstoppable, this India is tireless, this India does not gasp and this India does not give up. And that’;s why, my dear family members, with economic prowess our labour force has got new strength, our borders have become more secure than before and the soldiers are minding the borders.

My dear family members, In every aspect of progress, when we move forward with the dream of a developed India by 2047, it’s not just a dream but a resolve of 1.4 billion citizens. To fulfil that resolve, hard work is essential, but our national character is the most significant force. The countries that have progressed, the ones that have overcome challenges, all of them have had a crucial catalyst – their national character. We must further strengthen our national character and move forward. It is our collective responsibility that our nation, our national character, should be vigorous, dynamic, hardworking, valiant, and outstanding. For the coming 25 years, we should follow only one mantra which should be the pinnacle of our national character. We should move forward with the message of living the unity of India and refrain from any language or step which will cause any harm to the unity of India.

Every moment, I will continue my efforts to ensure the unity of the country. India’s unity gives us strength. India is a mother of democracy; India is also a model of diversity. There are several languages, several dialects, various costumes, and diversity. We have to move forward on the basis of all. We all have a very important responsibility. Forcing our next generation to live the way you have lived, is a crime. It is our responsibility to give a prosperous and a balanced nation to our future generation.

We should aim to provide a country steeped in social justice, so that our future generations do not have to struggle for small things. I come from amongst you, within your midst and I live for you. If I have a dream, it is for you. If I sweat, it is for you. Not because you have entrusted me with this responsibility, but because you are my family. As a member of your family, I cannot bear witness to any of your sorrows, I cannot bear to see your dreams shattered. I am here to fulfil your resolutions, to stand by you as a companion, to serve you, to be connected with you, to live with you, and to fight for you. I am a person who has embarked on this journey with determination, and I believe that the struggles undertaken by our ancestors for independence and the dreams they had are with us today. The blessings of those who made sacrifices during the struggle for independence are with us. An opportunity has come for the citizens of our country, and this opportunity has come with great potential and strength for us.