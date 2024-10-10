Renaldo Gouws vs IOL ruling: A Victory for Press Freedom and Accountability

IOL welcomes the ruling by Judge B M Ngoepe, Chair of the Press Council Appeals Panel, granting us leave to appeal the Press Ombud's findings in the matter brought against us by former Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament Renaldo Gouws. This decision represents a significant victory, not just for us but for press freedom and the principle of holding public representatives accountable. At the heart of this case is the question of whether IOL's reporting by investigative journalist Roscoe Palm of an offensive video, in which the respondent makes hate-filled and racially charged remarks, contravened the Press Code. The video clip contained language so extreme that it falls squarely within the realm of hate speech. As a public representative, Mr. Gouws' words are of public concern, and our reporting was driven by the responsibility to inform the public of such serious matters.

We stand by the belief that the use of racial slurs, especially in public discourse, cannot be excused or dismissed by claims of missing context. Hate speech, in any form, has no place in a democratic society. The Constitutional Court has reaffirmed this principle, and so did we, when we exposed Mr. Gouws' remarks in the interest of public accountability. It is worth noting that Mr. Gouws did not deny making the offensive comments but argued that IOL’s article did not provide the full context. The gravity of his words stands on its own. Whether uttered in full or in part, they incite harm, division, and hatred. This fact is underscored by the DA expelling Mr. Gouws from the party subsequent to IOL’s reportage of the matter. The decision to grant IOL leave to appeal recognises the merits of our case. It affirms that there are reasonable prospects of success in challenging the Ombud's ruling, and we look forward to making our case before the Appeals Panel. The ruling also confirms that the public has a right to know when those in power make statements that fly in the face of the democratic values we hold dear.

Notably, the rulings made in IOL’s favour by the Press Council will not be relitigated on appeal. At IOL, we remain committed to responsible journalism. We are neither in the business of sensationalism nor of undermining context when it is relevant. Our investigation into this matter went beyond the surface, confirming the legitimacy of the video. Mr. Gouws' attempts to dismiss the video as AI-generated or manipulated, and his arguments for a curated context were also carefully considered, and found wanting. This ruling serves as a reminder that the media must continue to hold public figures accountable, especially when their actions threaten social cohesion and our shared humanity. We welcome the opportunity to argue our case and to reaffirm the role of a free and fair press in strengthening democracy.