Resolution of the Taiwan Question for Complete Reunification Is Critical to China’s National Rejuvenation

On August 10, the Chinese government issued a white paper titled “The Taiwan Question and China's Reunification in the New Era”, which comprehensively elaborates the historical merits of and China’s policy propositions on the Taiwan question, and powerfully demonstrates the firm will and strong determination of the CPC and the Chinese people to pursue the reunification of the motherland. There are several key words in it. The first is “history”. Taiwan has belonged to China since ancient times, and as early as the middle of the 12th century, the Chinese central government was exercising administrative jurisdiction over Taiwan. Due to the continuation of China's civil war and the interference of external forces, the two sides of the Straits have been caught in a special state of long-term political confrontation, but Taiwan's status as part of China's territory has never changed.

In 1971, the 26th session of the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 2758, which not only resolved the issue of China's representation in the United Nations politically, legally and procedurally, but also made it clear that China has only one seat in the United Nations and that there is no such thing as "two Chinas"; or "one China, one Taiwan". Taiwan has no basis, reason or right to participate in the United Nations and other international organizations that are exclusive to sovereign States. The one-China principle is the universal consensus of the international community and an integral part of observing the basic norms governing international relations. Currently, 181 countries around the world, including the United States, have established diplomatic relations with China on the basis of the one-China principle. The second is “policy”. The Communist Party of China has always regarded the resolution of the Taiwan question and the complete reunification of the motherland as an unswerving historical task, for which our basic policy is peaceful reunification and “One Country, Two Systems”. Realizing the reunification of the motherland by peaceful means has been the first choice of the CPC and the Chinese government in resolving the Taiwan question. We have worked hard to overcome hardships and obstacles to peaceful reunification over the past decades, showing that we cherish and safeguard the greater good of the nation, the wellbeing of our compatriots in Taiwan, and peace on both sides. The “One Country, Two Systems” principle takes full account of Taiwan's realities and is conducive to long-term stability in Taiwan after reunification. After peaceful reunification, Taiwan may continue its current social system and enjoy a high degree of autonomy in accordance with the law. The two social systems will develop side by side for a long time to come. “One Country” is the precondition and foundation of “Two Systems”; “Two Systems” is subordinate to and derives from “One Country”; and the two are integrated under the one-China principle. We will continue to work with our compatriots in Taiwan to explore a “Two Systems” solution to the Taiwan question and enhance our efforts towards peaceful reunification.

The third is "determination". At present, the DPP authorities have adopted a separatist stance, and colluded with external forces in successive provocative actions designed to divide the country. It is their provocative actions that have led to tensions across the Straits and jeopardized peace and stability in the region. Meanwhile, some US forces seek to “contain China with the Taiwan question” by inciting “Taiwan independence” separatist forces to create tension and turmoil in cross-Straits relations, while groundlessly accusing the mainland of “pressure”, “coercion” and “unilateral changes to the status quo”. They have emboldened the “Taiwan independence” separatist forces to create obstacles to China's peaceful reunification. Not long ago, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited China's Taiwan region, a move that has grossly infringed on China's sovereignty, interfered in China's internal affairs, violated the commitments made by the US side, and endangered peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. China has taken a series of countermeasures accordingly. We will not tolerate any infringement upon our national sovereignty, security and development interests. We will not renounce the use of force, and we reserve the option of taking all necessary measures. This is to guard against external interference and all separatist activities. We will have to take drastic measures to respond to the provocation of separatist elements or external forces should they ever cross our red lines. Never before have we been so close to, confident in, and capable of achieving the goal of national rejuvenation. The same is true when it comes to our goal of complete national reunification. The Taiwan question arose as a result of weakness and chaos in our nation in the late 19th- and early 20th-century, and it will be resolved as national rejuvenation becomes a reality. No one should underestimate the Chinese people’s resolve, will and ability to defend China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The fourth is “prospect”. Under the guidance of the CPC, great progress has been made in cross-Straits relations over the past seven decades, especially since the estrangement between the two sides was ended. Increased exchanges, broader cooperation and closer interactions have brought tangible benefits to people across the Straits, especially of Taiwan. This fully demonstrates that cross-Straits amity and cooperation are mutually beneficial.

