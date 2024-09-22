SA’s commitment to South-South solidarity non-negotiable

By Alvin Botes The 12th of September marked the celebration of UN International South-South Co-operation Day, highlighting the importance of international solidarity among countries of the Global South.

As UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner aptly says, “South-South co-operation represents a shared vision among the peoples and countries of the South that is shaped by close historical realities, similar development pathways, as well as shared challenges.” It is a day where we, as countries of the Global South, take stock of the relations between developed and developing countries. The historical evolution of South-South co-operation and solidarity has its roots in the 1955 Bandung conference, which was one of the first gatherings of countries of the Global South which came together to oppose colonialism and imperialism. The Bandung conference was an important historical event for formerly colonised countries, which saw countries from Asia and Africa come together to oppose colonialism and promote political, economic and cultural cooperation. Most analysts would agree that the Bandung Conference was an important historical indicator of progress in South-South solidarity and co-operation. Many fruitful relations were born during this period, and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) was also formed at this time. Since then, NAM has achieved many important successes in representing the interests of developing countries, not least of which was working to end colonialism and apartheid. Today NAM has 120 member states and is the largest grouping of countries outside of the United Nations, making it an important role player in multilateral affairs.

NAM held its 19th Summit in January this year, at which President Cyril Ramaphosa reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to the movement. True to its legacy, NAM has echoed South Africa’s position on Israel’s ongoing illegal occupation and war against the Palestinians, and has condemned Israel’s military onslaught on Gaza. NAM's common voice on theses issues is important to ensure a more peaceful and stable geo-political world order, and to end illegal occupations as well as realising the right to self-determination. Building on the spirit of Bandung today there are a number of other forums, multilateral and regional platforms, organisations and mechanisms that have been put in place to strengthen South-South co-operation and South-South political, economic and cultural solidarity. An example of this was the recent Indonesia-Africa bilateral forum held between the 1st and 3rd September this year in Bali. The second International Asia-Africa Forum is another example which is intended to strengthen co-operation and harness potential for the economic benefit of both countries. The bilateral forum reaffirmed bilateral relations between South Africa and Indonesia.

South-South Co-operation Day is also an important day to reflect on the historical, cultural and economic ties between countries of the Global South. Co-operation is key for the collective growth of the South. In this regard, another important actor in the advancement of the economic interests of the South is the Group of 77 plus China. This grouping is the largest negotiating bloc of developing countries in the United Nations. This means that countries of the Global South can articulate and promote their collective economic interests. The group is an opportunity for countries of the Global South to enhance their negotiating capacity on all major international economic issues within the United Nations systems and promote South–South Cooperation. The Third Summit of the G77 plus China took place in Uganda this year. The Summit met under the theme, ‘Leaving no one behind’ – the aim being to boost South-South Co-operation in the areas of trade, investment, sustainable development, poverty eradication and digital economy.

The NAM, AU, G77+China, and BRICS have yielded tangible results for broader South-South solidarity, with benefits for South Africa in particular. It has enhanced our position as an emerging economy. The relationship with BRICS has emphasised South-South Co-operation, mutual benefit and win-win results. As we celebrate South-South Co-operation, it is important to emphasise that South-South solidarity is not meant to displace North-South Co-operation, but rather to complement it. As we reflect on the importance of South-South Solidarity and co-operation, let us pay tribute to one of South Africa’s advocates of this philosophy who passed away on 13 September 2024, that is, former minister Pravin Gordhan. He was a strong advocate for South-South cooperation, emphasising the importance of solidarity among developing nations in addressing common challenges and promoting inclusive economic growth.

This includes supporting initiatives that enhanced trade, investment, and knowledge-sharing between countries in the Global South. Wherever he represented South Africa in various international financial institutions and forums such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) the World Bank and the World Economic Forum (WEF) he consistently agitated for the South. His expertise and experience contributed to discussions on global economic policies, fiscal reforms, and financial stability that benefited the South. His efforts also often involved negotiating investment partnerships, and collaborative projects that aligned with the principles of South-South co-operation. Through these various roles, Gordhan helped shape economic policies and discussions at international levels in favour of the Global South. Gordhan furthermore promoted regional integration within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and contributed to discussions and initiatives within the African Union aimed at fostering economic integration, co-operation and solidarity across the continent. He was a strong proponent of the African Continental Free Area (AfCFTA), advocating for increased trade and investment within Africa, promoting policies that facilitated inclusive economic integration and market access for African businesses.