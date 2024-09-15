South Africa to prioritise the needs of the Global South

By Shannon Ebrahim In December South Africa will assume the Presidency of the G20 and host the Summit for the first time on African soil. The G20 is arguably the most important global agenda setting body outside formal UN structures. South Africa is presented with an opportunity to champion the aspirations of developing countries and emerging market economies and lead the development agenda of the African continent within the framework of the G20.

Through our participation in the G20 we seek to provide strategic direction in establishing a more equitable, representative, and ‘fit for purpose’ international order, in support of the main multilateral processes under the UN. As the forum of the world’s largest economies, the G20 convened to address the global financial crisis in 2008 and promote international financial stability. Since then, it has tended to focus on global economic issues, although in recent years the agenda has expanded to include pressing issues of peace and security. The UN remains the primary locus for deliberations on peace and security, however. The recent leadership of the G20 by countries of the Global South – Indonesia (2022) India (2023), and Brazil (2024) has ensured that the developmental agenda of the South is prioritised, and South Africa’s Presidency in 2025 will continue to build on the efforts of these key countries of the Global South.

South Africa will hand over the Presidency of the G20 to the United States for 2026, which places us in a unique position with a significant responsibility to ensure that the agenda of the Global South is not diluted but consolidated by the time the United States takes over. South Africa is the only African country in the G20 which comprises 19 countries plus the European Union and most recently the African Union. The G20 serves as an important platform to advance the priorities of the AU’s Agenda 2063. Our participation in the G20 is guided by four strategic foreign policy pillars, the first of which is to advance our national interests and attain our domestic objectives to address the triple challenges of unemployment, poverty and inequality.

Through South-South co-operation we will work towards enhancing the African agenda and promoting Africa’s sustainable development. We will use our leadership position to advocate for the urgent reform of the global governance system and the global financial architecture, in particular. While the calls for more rapid and fundamental reforms have grown louder in recent years, the debate must advance toward tangible outcomes. It is South Africa’s firm belief that it is now for Africa, as the largest bloc within the United Nations, to influence the work of the G20 and elevate its influence within the global financial system. During its Presidency, South Africa will seek to ensure that the G20 plays a role in responding to the current global economic climate and energy crisis, the debt crisis facing African and other developing countries, and address illicit financial flows. Central to managing the international economy is the need to address contradictions within the existing global financial architecture. Sovereign debt challenges and the dependence of poorer nations on financing models that create conditions that encourage a cycle of debt and poverty inhibits growth in many countries, especially in Africa. South Africa will continue to push for more effective measures to better manage the debt of poor countries.

During its Presidency of the G20, South Africa will ensure that the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) remains at the centre of international financing discussions to ensure that finances are mobilised to support development in low-income countries. The SDGs align with South Africa’s National Development Plan (NDP) and are the blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all. They address the global challenges we face, including those related to poverty, inequality, climate, environmental degradation, prosperity, peace and justice. Measures could be adopted at the G20 to free up huge financial resources to bring us closer to realising the SDGs. Another way to mobilise resources with the collaboration of members of the G20 is to stem illicit financial flows from the African continent. Currently illicit financial flows are estimated to be at $88.6 billion – equivalent to 3.7 percent of Africa’s GDP, according to UN estimates. These flows are the result of unlawful activities, tax evasion, and corruption. The loss of such revenue is a serious impediment to economic development and hinders progress on the SDGs and the AU’s Agenda 2063 "The Africa We Want", which provides a vision and roadmap for the future.

Combating climate change is another important issue for Africa, considering that Africa suffers disproportionately from the climate crisis even though it is only responsible for a fraction of the global emissions. Global warming has devastating consequences for food security on the continent and for the economies in Africa. South Africa has been actively engaged in climate diplomacy, pioneering the concept of just transitions, whereby each country and society pursues its own development pathways pursuant to the fundamental human right to development, but with the objective of a more just, equitable and environmentally sustainable society and international order. Our efforts are yielding results, with multilateral processes and conversations starting on supporting just transitions. Through our engagements at the G20 we hope to secure renewed support for the Just Energy Transition Partnership Investment Plan.