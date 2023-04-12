South Africa’s myopic foreign policy

By Rolene Marks Prepared as a Right of Reply to Alvin Botes’ “South Africa has an obligation to uphold highest standards on human rights as per its Foreign Policy” as published by IOL on 21 March 2023.

After South Africa emerged from the dark years of apartheid into democracy, the country was the darling of the world. The iconic anti-apartheid leader, Nelson Mandela waved his unique brand of Madiba magic, not just in the sporting arena; but on the global diplomatic stage as well. Madiba’s particular brand of magic was conflict resolution and his ability to engage with both friend and diplomatic foe. After the end of apartheid, South Africa was regarded as the benchmark of peaceful transition from a dark and turbulent past into a promising future. Investment in the economy grew and everyone hailed the Rainbow Nation. South Africa had never looked better! It is now almost 30 years since the fall of apartheid and the gild has left the lily. South Africa is beset with many domestic problems and a ruling government that would rather focus on and import a conflict that has no relevance to everyday South Africans. Once perfectly poised to play a meaningful role in rapprochement between Israelis and Palestinians, South Africa has taken a decidedly partisan approach, going as far to invite the leadership of Hamas for official visits. Hamas is recognised internationally as a terrorist organisation and is proscribed in the United States, Australia, Canada, the European Union, Japan and the United Kingdom. DIRCO state quite clearly that they support a two-state solution but supporting a terror organisation whose very charter calls for the destruction of the State of Israel is a glaring contradiction. Strange bedfellows indeed.

South Africa’s foreign policy is puzzling to say the least. A key focus point of this year’s foreign policy agenda is to have Israel’s observer status at the African Union rescinded. Instead of focusing on encouraging global investment, South Africa is obsessively focused on removing Israel’s seat in the room. Israel cannot propose or vote on resolutions yet DIRCO remains intent on bringing the division they are sowing in South Africa by importing the conflict, to an international institution like the AU. This comes at a time when African countries are not only opening up more and more to Israel and seeking stronger bilateral ties; but are taking a more balanced approach to the Jewish state’s conflict with her Palestinian neighbours by not choosing sides, instead maintaining ties with both. South Africa’s approach is myopic to say the least. Once a global pariah during the apartheid years, South Africa is forming bewildering alliances with other countries that are considered the same today. As the world resolutely stands with Ukraine against an unprovoked Russian invasion of their sovereign territory, South Africa allowed a sanctioned Russian warship to recently dock in Simon’s Town. Why? While the South African National Defence Force declined to issue a formal statement, there was speculation that “several crates of ammunition were offloaded”. For what purpose? It remains unclear.

Iran is another pariah state that South Africa seems intent on cosying up to. Over the better part of the last year, Iranians have taken to the streets to protest, following the death of Mahsa Amini, allegedly arrested for not wearing her hijab in the way that the modesty police decided was correct. Amini was allegedly tortured in custody until she tragically passed away. The Iranian regime’s response to protesters has been to arrest – and execute many. Members of the LGBTQ+ community as young as 14 are routinely executed as well. South Africa, which has one of the most progressive Constitutions in the world, which enshrines the rights of women and minority communities, has been silent. Iran faces continued isolation from the international community for their nuclear programme, which has less to do with alternative energy than the stated intention of “wiping Israel off the map”. This is a call for genocide. What a pity that the South African government who routinely condemns Israel at any given opportunity, not only remains silent, but fails to condemn the murders of Israeli citizens as the hands of Iranian sponsored terror organisations like Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. This year 14 Israelis, including a Druze Border Guard have been killed and November will mark two years since South African, Eli Kay, was murdered by a Hamas terrorist as he walked through the Old City of Jerusalem on his way to pray at the Western Wall. South Africa has become a state captured by extremists. This is a great pity, because the country once celebrated for its rich diversity, peaceful transition from apartheid to true democracy has lost that status, and instead many lament the trajectory South Africa now finds itself taking.

Despite the South African government’s clearly partisan approach to Israel, I do not believe that this is a sentiment shared by her citizenry. This is evident in the groundswell of support for the Jewish state, the reluctance to see a foreign conflict imported at a time when there are clearly more pressing domestic issues and the realization that Israel is perfectly poised to help provide solutions to these problems. South Africa’s foreign policy czars need to carefully consider their alliances and positions if they want the country to regain the reputation as the benchmark on conflict resolution and an attractive investment destination. The people of South Africa deserve nothing less. * Rolene Marks is a Political Analyst and the co-founder of Lay of the Land