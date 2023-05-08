Synergy, cooperation are key to fighting crime in SA

By Zizamele Cebekhulu-Makhaza As president of the Police and Prison Civil Rights Union (Popcru) in South Africa, I am acutely aware of the challenges facing our justice system. Our country continues to grapple with high levels of crime and corruption, and it is imperative all the departments under the justice cluster work together to effectively combat these issues.

The latest crime figures reveal a worrying trend of increased violent crime. In quarter three of the 2022/2023 financial year, murder, assault and robberies all saw an alarming surge. Between October and December last year, the country recorded 7 555 murders, representing a 10% increase from the previous year. Likewise, sexual offences also increased by 9.6%, with rape, sexual assault and attempted sexual offences all showing a significant rise, while contact crimes rose by 11.6%, and attempted crime experienced the largest year-on-year increase of 24.3%. Together, these statistics underscore the urgent need for the different departments under the justice cluster collaborate to curb crime. One key area where there needs to be greater collaboration, for example, is between national intelligence structures and the police force. South Africa’s intelligence structures play a critical role in gathering information and intelligence to prevent and combat crime. However, there is often a disconnect between the intelligence structures and the police force, which can lead to missed opportunities to prevent and solve crimes.

For instance, the riots that took place in KwaZulu Natal in 2021 exposed major weaknesses in the national intelligence-gathering system. Though police received flyers and posters on social media warning of danger, these could not be verified. This lack of intelligence therefore severely impacted police deployment. Additionally, the failure of intelligence to anticipate and prevent such a catastrophic event raises serious questions about the efficiency of the system, and its capabilities. To address this issue, we need to strengthen the relationship between these two critical departments. This includes improving communication channels, sharing intelligence and coordinating joint operations.

Additionally, we need to improve the partnership between the financial services sector and law enforcement agencies. Financial crime is a major concern in the country, and the sector has a critical role to play in detecting and preventing financial crimes such as money laundering, corruption and fraud. Working with financial experts, we also need to upskill law enforcement officials to detect and investigate financial crime, and co-ordinate operations to disrupt and dismantle the criminal networks involved in financial crime. In a promising move to tackle crime and corruption, Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana announced that additional funds would be allocated to key agencies. The police, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), and Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) are all set to receive increased support, which will enable them to strengthen their efforts in combating financial crimes. But one of the most effective tools in the fight against money laundering and other financial crimes is the multidisciplinary Fusion Centre, established in 2020. By bringing together key bodies such as the NPA, SIU, SARS, the Hawks, Crime Intelligence, State Security Agency, and the FIC, the Fusion Centre has already made significant strides. For example, the centre has been instrumental in preserving and recovering about R1.75 billion in criminal assets. The renewed investment in the Fusion Centre and its affiliated agencies is a promising step forward in the fight against crime and corruption.

Another important area where teamwork is needed is between the different justice cluster departments. The departments under the justice cluster include the South African Police Service (SAPS), the NPA, the Department of Correctional Services, and Legal Aid South Africa. Each of these departments plays a critical role in the justice system, but there is often a lack of coordination between them. Better cooperation is needed between these departments to ensure a seamless flow of information and intelligence throughout the justice system. By working together, we can ensure that our justice system is more efficient, effective, and responsive to the needs of South Africa’s people. It is also important to note that collaboration between the different departments under the justice cluster cannot be achieved without adequate resources. Each department requires sufficient resources to carry out its mandate effectively. This includes funding for equipment, training and human resources.

The police department is often understaffed and under-resourced, which makes it difficult for officers to do their job effectively, as they require basic tools such as vehicles, communication systems, and forensic laboratories. Likewise, the NPA requires adequate resources to carry out its mandate, as without the necessary resources, it cannot successfully prosecute cases. To conclude, I urge government to invest in the necessary resources, and to ensure that different departments work closely together to achieve our common goal of a safer and more just South Africa. The fight against crime and corruption is a battle that we cannot afford to lose, and we must do everything in our power to ensure that justice is served. * Zizamele Cebekhulu-Makhaza is the president of Popcru.