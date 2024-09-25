The Battle for Media Freedom: Dr Iqbal Survé and Independent Media's Fight for South Africa’s Democracy

By Sipho Tshabalala In the shadow of relentless attacks, Independent Media and IOL, under the leadership of Dr Iqbal Survé, have emerged as the last bastion of free speech and independent journalism in South Africa.

While powerful interests conspire to dismantle one of the few voices willing to expose corruption and challenge the status quo, the stakes for our nation’s democracy have never been higher. The war being waged against Independent Media is not just an assault on a single institution—it is a coordinated and strategic attack on media freedom, the right to dissent, and the very soul of our democratic values. For years, Independent Media has stood apart, refusing to bow to the oligarchic forces that dominate South Africa’s media landscape.

While other outlets stay comfortably silent, protecting the corrupt and the powerful, Independent Media has remained unapologetic in its pursuit of the truth. From its relentless exposé on Cyril Ramaphosa’s R1 billion CR17 campaign, which pulled back the curtain on the shadowy web of financial contributions steering the political direction of our country, to its dogged coverage of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) corruption scandal, Independent Media has shown South Africans exactly where power lies—and where it fails us. The revelations surrounding Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign are not just another political scandal—they are a chilling glimpse into the way money manipulates democracy. By exposing the vast network of business elites bankrolling Ramaphosa’s rise to the ANC presidency, Independent Media dared to ask the questions others wouldn’t: What does this money buy?

Who controls the political landscape of our country? And most importantly, who is accountable when public trust is betrayed? And during the COVID-19 pandemic, while the government attempted to project an image of control and order, Independent Media was unearthing the rot at the core of the PPE corruption scandal. Billions of rands syphoned off to unqualified companies, inflated contracts, and well-connected individuals like Khusela Diko’s husband, all benefiting from a system designed to protect the people.

Independent Media’s fearless reporting didn’t just shine a light on this grand theft of public funds—it forced the hands of other media houses and even government agencies to take notice. Then came the Phala Phala scandal, where Independent Media once again proved itself as the true voice of accountability. The revelations of millions in foreign currency stolen from Ramaphosa’s private game farm, followed by the President’s attempts to cover it up, shook the very foundation of South Africa’s leadership.

While other media outlets bent over backward to sanitise Ramaphosa’s image, Independent Media stood firm, ensuring the public knew the truth. This is not just journalism; this is the frontline of a battle to protect South Africa’s democracy from corruption at the highest levels. Additionally, Independent Media uncovered a covert U.S. intelligence operation aimed at influencing South African policy by infiltrating the ANC. This explosive report, which exposed the efforts of foreign interests to manipulate the nation’s political framework, was met with swift legal action from the government, intent on silencing the revelations.

Yet, in a victory for press freedom, Independent Media won the legal battle and published the report, proving once again that they are not afraid to confront even the most powerful forces when it comes to the truth. This episode further highlights the lengths to which both state and international actors will go to suppress independent journalism when their interests are threatened. But exposing the truth comes with consequences.

Dr Iqbal Survé and Independent Media are now facing the full might of an orchestrated campaign to destroy them. Banks, under the flimsy pretext of “reputational risk,” have unilaterally shut down the accounts of Independent Media and Sekunjalo, jeopardising the livelihood of a media group that employs thousands and serves millions. The actions of these financial institutions are nothing short of economic sabotage. How is it that banks continue to service companies mired in actual corruption scandals, yet Independent Media—a group with a spotless legal record—is targeted?

The hypocrisy is glaring. Let’s be clear: this isn’t just about Independent Media. This is about silencing the one voice brave enough to challenge the powerful and to hold the government accountable. This is about stifling dissent before the 2024 elections, ensuring that the only voices heard are those that align with the narrative of the elite.

The truth is, Independent Media’s commitment to exposing corruption and bringing transparency to the public threatens those who would prefer to keep South Africans in the dark. And the attacks don’t stop at economic sabotage. In 2019, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) launched a raid on Sekunjalo’s offices—a raid that yielded nothing.

No charges. No evidence. But the message was clear: the powers that be will stop at nothing to bring Independent Media and Dr. Survé to their knees. This same pattern can be seen in the Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s sudden withdrawal of its agreement to list Sekunjalo’s Sagarmatha Technologies, further proving the coordinated effort to suffocate any avenue of growth and independence for one of the country’s few remaining independent media groups.

In a media landscape where the vast majority of outlets are controlled by those with ties to apartheid-era wealth and political elites, Independent Media’s refusal to kowtow to these forces is revolutionary. The work of Dr Iqbal Survé and his team is not just journalism—it is an act of defiance. It is a fight for the very soul of South Africa’s democracy.

We stand at a crossroads. If we allow Independent Media to be crushed under the weight of economic sabotage, disinformation, and state-sanctioned repression, we are not just losing a media group—we are losing our right to know the truth, to question authority, and to hold power accountable. Supporting Independent Media is not about subscribing to a newspaper. It is about standing up for a free press, for democracy, and for the future of this country.

In a world where so many are willing to look the other way, Independent Media continues to shine a light in the darkest corners. The question is: will we allow that light to be extinguished? Or will we, as citizens of this democracy, rise to defend the truth, our rights, and our freedom? * Sipho Tshabalala is an independent writer and analyst.