By Roman Shumov The Russia-Ukraine war has taken many surprising turns. In 2022, few could have foreseen the fierce resistance Kyivv would mount. By the end of that year, public sentiment had swung dramatically, portraying Russian soldiers as incompetent and ill-equipped to handle the realities of modern warfare. The prevailing Western assumption was that the Ukrainian army, bolstered by NATO training and support, would achieve decisive victories.

That illusion began to unravel in 2023, when Kyiv’s much-hyped counteroffensive in the Zaporozhye region faltered. By year’s end, Russian forces had launched their own offensive, which continues to this day. What was 2024 like in this ongoing conflict? Let’s reflect on the past 12 months on the front lines. Tactical level: Russia’s modest but steady progress The Russian army’s 2024 offensive was far less ambitious than the 2022 offensive. The main fighting took place west of Donetsk, which is home to around one million people and is the capital and largest city in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Russian troops first encircled and captured Avdeevka on the outskirts of Donetsk and then pushed the enemy further away from Donetsk, which was under direct artillery fire. This situation was reminiscent of WWI. The pace of the advance corresponded to the pace of infantry assault troops and the main tasks were carried out by small units. Often, just a handful of soldiers, backed by military equipment, would attack a stronghold. “A drone flew overhead providing adjustments, a tank shielded us, and mortars fired at the enemy,” recounted one soldier from the Russian assault troops, which consisted of just a dozen infantrymen. This was not one single, unstoppable advance but rather a long series of local attacks. Russian commanders, particularly General Andrey Mordvichev, who led the operation near Donetsk, probed Ukrainian defences by striking at various points and advancing in those directions where minor success was noted. This “splayed-finger-style” offensive would have given cold sweats to generals who were engaged in the tank battles of WWII or the major conflicts of the Cold War, but it proved effective.

If you look at the map, by the end of 2024, the results are not particularly striking. Along an 80-kilometre front, Russian forces managed to advance 20-40 kilometres into Ukrainian-held territory. Almost all of this territory is located in Donbass region. This is roughly similar to the territorial changes on the Western Front during WWI over the course of the year 1917. Of course, far fewer troops are involved in battles this time, but the essence remains the same. However, there is an important trend. Throughout 2024, the Russian advance steadily picked up speed. During the fall months, Russian troops captured more territory than in the previous eight months. The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) suffered severe losses, both in terms of personnel and equipment. Western military aid peaked in 2023 and then began to decrease, especially when it came to heavy machinery. While the supply of armoured vehicles and infantry fighting vehicles from the West seems nearly infinite, the AFU doesn’t have as many tanks and artillery systems. Ukrainian commanders were aware that the balance of power was shifting, and not in their favor. So, in August, the Ukrainian troops launched a bold attack on Russia’s Kursk region in a remote area away from the main front. Both sides had unofficially acknowledged that territory west of Russia’s Belgorod region and Ukraine’s Kharkov region was a relatively quiet area, and neither side attempted to breach the border. However, in August, Ukrainian troops attacked precisely that area, overpowering Russian border units and advancing toward the city of Kursk itself and the nearby town of Kurchatov, with its nuclear power plant.

This audacious move initially seemed successful. Ukraine wanted to achieve several goals at once. Firstly, the Ukrainians got the maximum propaganda benefit out of the situation: Ukrainian soldiers were on internationally recognised Russian territory! Secondly, capturing the nuclear power plant, along with the city of Kursk, could have had catastrophic consequences for Russia. And third — and most importantly — Ukraine wanted to force Russia to pull its forces from Donbass and redirect them to Kursk. The Russian command responded swiftly. Some forces were redeployed to Kursk Region but almost none were pulled from the Donbass front. Most reinforcements came from calm and well-protected sectors. The Ukrainian offensive became bogged down due to Russian counterattacks. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considered it vital to hold onto any territorial gains in Kursk region. Consequently, the small area captured by Ukrainian troops was flooded with AFU brigades which were constantly attacked by the Russian air force and heavy artillery. The primary achievement of the Ukrainian forces was the capture of Sudzha, a small town with a population of around 5,000 people (most of whom had fled). So while the Ukrainian army executed a daring operation, it failed to secure a decisive victory. The strong brigades, well-equipped with combat vehicles, found themselves stuck in operational limbo, unable to either advance or withdraw. While battles raged on near Kursk, Russian forces managed to advance toward the city of Pokrovsk in Donbass. This area serves as a key logistics hub for the AFU in western Donbass and their primary stronghold in the region. Since the AFU pulled significant resources to Kursk, Russia was able to quickly breach Ukrainian defences on the outskirts of Pokrovsk (also known as Krasnoarmeysk). Russian troops are now closing in on the city, and it seems that battles there will start in the early days of 2025.

Positional battles also continued at other sections of the front. Russian forces were able to defeat the Ukrainians in some places, but the territorial gains were minor: a small town here, a ridge or access to a river there. Looking at the map, we see that Russia’s most notable achievement was to push Ukrainian forces further away from Donetsk, thereby reducing the shelling of the city. However, the most important trends took place beyond the battlefield. Strategic Level: Industry and Mobilisation By 2024, both Russia and Ukraine faced growing manpower challenges. For Ukraine, the issue was acute. Many frontline units were understaffed by up to 50%, and harsh mobilisation measures became the norm. Reports of men being seized off the streets and forced into service became widespread. Bribes to avoid conscription soared, and mass desertion plagued the AFU, with over 170,000 Ukrainian soldiers reportedly abandoning their posts since the war began.

Russia faced similar challenges but managed to offset them with financial incentives for volunteers. Unlike Ukraine, Russia’s recruitment drive maintained a steady influx of personnel, while changes in leadership within the Ministry of Defense bolstered its military efforts. Sergey Shoigu stepped down as Minister of Defense, replaced by Andrey Belousov, who prioritised ramping up production of munitions and weaponry. This industrial push enabled Russia to sustain its offensive operations and carry out unprecedented strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Ukraine’s energy grid, once resilient, has been severely weakened by sustained missile attacks throughout 2024. The West’s support in providing air defence systems has mitigated some of the damage but has also strained Western resources. These strikes have hindered Ukraine’s ability to replenish its military stockpiles and repair equipment, compounding its challenges on the battlefield. Diplomatic Level: Solution or a Dead End? Against this backdrop, Ukraine has tacitly acknowledged its inability to reclaim contested territories, while the West has begun floating the idea of freezing the conflict. US President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed his intention to broker a peace deal, but the path to negotiations is fraught with challenges.

Russia’s demands remain firm. Moscow insists on formal recognition of Crimea and Donbass as Russian territory, along with any additional lands captured during the conflict. It also demands that Ukraine abandon its NATO ambitions and significantly reduce its military capacity. These terms, which were far less stringent in 2022, are now non-negotiable for Moscow but unacceptable for Kyiv. Zelenskyy faces growing scrutiny at home and abroad, with his position increasingly precarious as Western fatigue with the war deepens. Trust is another major hurdle. Neither side believes in the other’s goodwill, and any agreement would require ironclad guarantees. Moscow vehemently opposes the presence of foreign troops on Ukrainian soil, while Kyiv insists on security guarantees from its allies. Diplomatic talks, if they occur, will likely be shaped by the situation on the battlefield, where Russian advances continue to shift the balance of power. The Road Ahead As 2024 draws to a close, the conflict bears a striking resemblance to the Western Front during WWI. Early in the year, Ukraine managed to hold its ground, but the pace of Russian advances has accelerated. Ukraine’s ability to negotiate from a position of strength depends on its capacity to stabilize the front lines. Conversely, Russia’s resolve grows as its forces gain ground.

While diplomats may eventually negotiate an end to the fighting, the outcome will likely be dictated by the soldiers entrenched in the trenches of Donbass. For now, the war grinds on, with no clear resolution in sight. * Roman Shumov is a Russian historian focused on conflicts and international politics. * Republished courtesy of RT.com