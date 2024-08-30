The National Water Infrastructure Agency Law: Is Ramaphosa messing with SA’s water?

By Ricardo Maarman Ramaphosa has recently signed into law legislation for the establishment of the South African National Water Resources Infrastructure Agency, a new state-owned company. This Agency will have the powers to “administer, fund, finance, implement, develop, alter, maintain, rehabilitate, refurbish, operate and manage the national water resources infrastructure, to provide advisory services relating to such infrastructure and to do all things necessary to fulfil the functions entrusted to it under this Act, including promoting the State’s socio-economic and transformation objectives…”.

There’s an inverse relationship between the enactment of legislation and the nation’s freedoms. The signing of each new piece of legislation reduces the freedom of the people. Ramaphosa has signed into law a plethora of legislation encompassing almost every aspect of our lives; any right-minded person would agree that this makes this GNU a totalitarian regime. The recent legislation on National Water infrastructure seems benign and even altruistic but remember, the road to hell is paved with many good intentions. We are witnessing the unfolding of a dystopian process, like the 1973 movie Soylent Green, the plot “the cumulative effects of overpopulation, global warming, and pollution have caused ecocide, leading to severe worldwide shortages of food, water, and housing, bringing human civilization to the brink of collapse”. Ramaphosa is calling for private investments into our nation’s national water infrastructure, amongst other public resources and assets. Private ownership of public resources and assets, awarded to certain private companies by elected governments, creates numerous moral hazards and dilemmas. Let’s not forget that Ramaphosa came to power in the ANC through his CR17 campaign that received enormous funding from the private sector. The DA is one of the most heavily funded political parties in SA; funded by the private sector. So, when the GNU is entering into Public-Private-Partnerships, it raises the question of conflict of interests. The private interests of profits and the public interest of the people of SA. Profiteering from the basic life necessities such as water is a moral hazard.

It pains me to say but the current national water legislation is not borne from a process of national policy or political debate, but rather it is a foreign imposition. It is part of the UN Agenda 2030 goals, goal 6 to be exact (Ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all). Not surprising that the mainstream media bombarded us with news of ageing and dilapidated water infrastructure! “Engineered problem, reaction and solution!” The World Economic Forum (WEF) is a strategic partner of the UN, specifically in assisting the UN to achieve its 2030 Agenda: “The UN-Forum Partnership was signed in a meeting held at United Nations headquarters between UN Secretary-General António Guterres and World Economic Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab to accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development” Sigfox a French company has been awarded as a technology pioneer by the WEF. “The fact that the National Treasury has entrusted Sigfox to monitor and support over 15-million smart water meters in the country underlines how robust the technology is. We expect this to be a catalyst to further grow our local IoT [internet of things] and system integrator ecosystem,” said Sigfox South Africa CEO Greg Rood. Sigfox has a worldwide network stretching from SA to Mexico and even Iran. Sigfox is also a leading role player in the development of Smart-city technologies. Israel is not only a leading influence on the GNU through its friends such as the DA, IFP and PA, but it is the leading country in the world when it comes to the development and export of smart-city technology. Controversially these technologies are often developed and or tested on the Palestinians, as is shown in the Automated Apartheid Report issued by Amnesty International.

Have you ever wondered why our government is ruthless in pursuit of the UN 2030 agenda, what about our specific national problems which should form part of our national agenda? The date 2030 does not only have significance to the UN but it is an important milestone towards the Messianic Era or the ‘New World Order’, according to Jewish eschatology, ‘The Resurrection of the Dead’, which will occur no later than 210 years before the year 6000 according to the Jewish calendar or 2240 CE, which corresponds with the year 2030 CE (Zohar: Midrash Ne’elam - Toldot 140a). Sigfox technologies as it relates to water, will allow mass surveillance on water usage and automated control over water supply and quality. Remember these are people who intend to “fix” the world and who believe that it is human behaviour that is the cause of global-warming, pandemics etc. Now through their control over our water they will be able to “monitor and change our behaviour”. Surely there are national security risks when a foreign company has such control over our water resources. The GNU is here to usher in a ‘New World Order’ and not even our water will be spared! * Ricardo Maarman, Leader of Azania Peaceful Revolution and author of ‘The Subversion of South Africa’ (available at xarrabooks.com)