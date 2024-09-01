The role of media in a BRICS context

By Masibongwe Sihlahla “The media plays a critical role in shaping global narratives, and its impact is particularly significant in the context of Africa's emerging position in the global development landscape.

“As the continent continues to evolve and assert its place on the global stage, the media has a profound responsibility to promote values of peace, cooperation, openness, inclusivity, mutual learning, and mutual benefit. “These principles, which have been relevant for centuries, are essential for fostering a more equitable and just global community.” For those who have heard online the speech Dr Iqbal Survé recently delivered in the city of Chengdu will recognize the words as spoken by this great son of the African soil.

In recent years, Africa has made significant strides in economic growth, technological innovation, and social progress. However, these achievements are often overshadowed by negative narratives that perpetuate stereotypes and reinforce outdated perceptions of the continent. The media has a significant role to play in challenging these narratives and promoting a more nuanced and accurate understanding of Africa's complexities.

Anyone who has watched Professor Richard Wolff YouTube channel also last night would have heard him say how he as a fluent German and French speaker reads the German and French main newspapers everyday and how those papers are telling the Europeans how Ukraine is losing the war yet he says in America the country he stays in the level of propaganda is so massive as most people in America believe that Ukraine is winning the war which is not the case. This is but a single issue yet most of America is being given blatant propaganda which is nothing short of blatant lies. When the majority of America can be conned into believing lies imagine how easy it is to persuade people to change their moral values.

Just today Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook admits it was wrong of his company to suppress information about Covid-19. During the Covid -19 pandemic many people had their accounts blocked due to their outspoken opinons on the dangers of Covid-19. One of the objectives to those who have power and privilege to engage in propaganda is to maintain their power and privilege through the maintenance of inequality. One of the primary ways in which the media shapes global narratives is through the stories it chooses to tell and the voices it amplifies.

In the context of Africa, this means highlighting the achievements and innovations of African individuals and communities, rather than solely focusing on stories of conflict, poverty, and disease. By doing so, the media can promote a more balanced and accurate representation of the continent, and help to challenge dominant narratives that perpetuate negative stereotypes and maintain inequalities. When one go to websites like equalitytrust.org.uk it is shocking how inequality has become worst in the west in other words the poor is having it worst.

Furthermore, the media has a critical role to play in promoting peace and cooperation in Africa. By providing a platform for diverse voices and perspectives, the media can facilitate dialogue and understanding between different cultures and communities. This can help to build bridges and foster collaboration, rather than perpetuating division and conflict. In a continent where many nations are still grappling with the legacy of colonialism and imperialism, the media has a responsibility to promote values of mutual respect and understanding. In addition, the media has a key role to play in promoting openness and inclusivity in Africa. By providing a platform for marginalized voices to be heard, the media can help to promote greater transparency and accountability in governance and policy-making. This can help to ensure that the benefits of economic growth and development are shared equitably, and that the needs and perspectives of all citizens are taken into account.

The media can also play a critical role in promoting mutual learning and mutual benefit between Africa and the BRICS world. By providing a platform for cross-cultural exchange and understanding, the media can help to facilitate the sharing of ideas, knowledge, and expertise between different regions and communities. This can help to promote greater cooperation and collaboration, and to develop more effective solutions to global challenges. Finally, the media has a responsibility to promote values of peace and cooperation in the face of rising global tensions and conflicts. By providing a platform for diplomacy and dialogue, the media can help to facilitate greater understanding and cooperation between nations, and to build a more peaceful and stable global community. Due to massive propaganda 80% of voters now believe they voted for a party to be in government ,a party which was rejected by 80% of the voters. Through massive propaganda, people were made to believe that our government is a GNU when it is not. If BRICS are to become successful than the very principles which Dr Iqbal Survé spoke about in his address becomes imperative in order to built that society of growth and development the BRI is part of. Thus as Dr Iqbal Survé concluded , the media plays a critical role in shaping global narratives, particularly in the context of Africa's emerging position in the global south’s development landscape. By promoting values of peace, cooperation, openness, inclusivity, mutual learning, and mutual benefit, the media can help to foster a more equitable and just community not just in BRICS but globally. It is essential that the media takes its responsibilities seriously, and works to promote a more nuanced and accurate understanding of the Global South’s complexities but Africa in particular. By doing so, we can build a brighter future for all, one that is characterized by greater cooperation, mutual respect, and understanding.