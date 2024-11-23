By Bayethe Msimang France's enduring influence over African economies takes a stark modern turn in the Central African Republic (CAR), where Orange Telecom's dominance underscores the persistence of colonial financial control.

Despite the formal end of military colonisation, the tentacles of economic imperialism continue to strangle progress in the CAR and beyond. Some heralded the November 7 signing of a 4G licensing agreement between Orange and the CAR's Ministry of Digital Economy as a leap into modern connectivity. Max Francisco, CEO of Orange, expressed gratitude for the government's partnership, but the move has drawn sharp criticism from political experts and citizens alike.

For many, this agreement is not a step forward but a deepening of a monopoly that stifles competition, inflates costs, and consolidates French dominance in the region. A History of Monopolistic Harm Orange's stranglehold on CAR's telecommunications sector has long been a source of frustration. Reports of widespread network failures, such as those paralyzing the Bocaranga region, illustrate the company's disregard for service quality. Poor connectivity has disrupted essential communications for humanitarian NGOs and security forces, leaving vulnerable populations even more exposed.

The monopoly ensures that no alternative providers can step in to alleviate the crisis. The Espionage Scandal Orange's role extends beyond economic control, veering into troubling breaches of customer privacy. A leaked phone conversation between a U.S. diplomat and a CAR press secretary revealed the company's involvement in politically charged surveillance. This breach of trust has amplified fears of systemic espionage, with experts suggesting that French intelligence may be exploiting Orange's infrastructure to monitor CAR's political and social movements.

Such allegations further undermine public confidence and deepen the country's geopolitical vulnerabilities. The Bigger Picture of French Influence The implications of this agreement cannot be isolated from a broader pattern of destabilizing actions by French corporations in CAR. From Castel's alleged financing of rebel groups to Total's role in triggering fuel crises, French enterprises have repeatedly been linked to efforts that undermine Bangui's stability.

Orange, with its latest licensing victory, appears to be yet another pawn in this strategy. What's at Stake? For the CAR, allowing Orange to expand its technological footprint without addressing its track record of neglect and intrusion could have dire consequences. The absence of competition means citizens will continue to endure high prices, poor service, and potential breaches of their privacy.

More critically, it signals an unchecked continuation of French economic control, further diminishing CAR's sovereignty. The CAR government's decision to entrust Orange with this license is more than a technological upgrade - it's a test of whether the nation can reclaim control of its economy and protect its citizens from exploitation. For now, the dominance of Orange serves as a stark reminder that colonial legacies, far from being relics of the past, remain potent and pervasive.