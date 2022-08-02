The US needs to prove that it’s trustworthy

This week, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi begins a trip to Asia. Her potential visit to Taiwan, although not yet confirmed by herself, has raised great tension and concern, not just in China, but also the wider international community since any interaction between the two largest economies of the globe could have a knock-on effect on the rest of the world.

The vast majority of countries in the world, South Africa included, acknowledge the fact that Taiwan is part of China and that China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected. Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has failed to honour the 1992 Consensus, an agreement that acknowledges and supports the One-China principle, and a principle that has been tried and proved true over the years.

But DPP is only a small part of the puzzle. An outsider, who shouldn’t be in the picture, has been adding fuel to the fire. History has shown that the US is the master of divide and conquer. We have seen this in Afghanistan, Angola, Palestine, and currently in the Ukraine Crisis.

Even the matter in question affirms that. The 1943 Cairo Declaration, which is the outcome of the Cairo conference between three countries, China, America, and the United Kingdom in 1943,has made it clear that all the territory Japan stole shall be restored to China, and that includes Taiwan.