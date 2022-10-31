Tribute to Jeremy Mansfield

Robin Sewlal I used to host a slot on the “Oscar Renzi Music Power Party” every Friday evening on Capital Radio. It was titled “Capital Beat” during which time local musicians were afforded much-needed exposure (mind you, they still do). When artists or groups were strumming and stomping in ‘Capital Country’, you can be rest assured they would make it onto my weekly feature. It was the late 80’s when Oscar had to take time off from his regular radio show to perform at a gig.

Jeremy Mansfield was asked by the powers that were to sit-in for “The Wiz”. As the show got underway, my phone rang. It was Jeremy. In fairly high spirits, he blurted, “Hey Mr Manager (he knew I used to take care of Oscar’s work then), what should I be playing for the next three hours? You know Oscar and his music very well, so tell me.” Truth be told, I was taken aback. Though I knew he joined Capital as a journalist, having studied at Rhodes University, it was not lost on me that Jeremy was quite comfortable with party music. I was humbled. This was my instantaneous response, “Mr Mansfield, play what makes you feel happy. Oscar certainly won’t mind.” He half expected me to reel off a list of songs to play on the show. Moreover, I was mindful that the station thrived on freedom of expression and choice.

When Jeremy crossed to me for “Capital Beat”, my opening line went as follows, “I usually speak with an ‘Oscar’ and this week I’m with a ‘gem’.” He was suitably impressed and chuckled as only Jeremy can. It was loud so much so that I’m sure it could have been heard even north of the equator. The passing of Jeremy Mansfield is a rude shock to the radio industry in South Africa. His love for the medium made him the legend that he truly was. One can comfortably argue that he was made for radio. His knowledge of the business, way with words and unfailing humour were quite evident when he was plying his passion. It all came naturally. Jeremy ruled the airwaves wherever he was. Apart from the jovial side to him, he was extremely sensitive to the plight of the less fortunate and down-trodden. Through his radio work and beyond, Jeremy lent his name and fame to worthy initiatives thereby helping to bring a smile to many a face. I picked up the humanity in him during his time at Wild Coast station. The big man and I (often times included Oscar), enjoyed conversations for many an hour. Jeremy was a keen listener, had a curious disposition, and always felt the need to add value. He yearned for the world to be a far better place. It is heart-warming that Jeremy practised what he preached.

Jeremy was a prankster and his ‘naughty by nature’ style shone on the airwaves. When the joke was on him, he took it in his stride. I vividly recall Oscar affectionately naming him “ou vette” – Jeremy beamed in return. Listeners will always gleefully remember his shows not only on Capital Radio but also on 702, Highveld Stereo and Hot 91.9. He made his big, bright ideas work as long as the listener was being informed and entertained. Jeremy’s stellar media career also included television appearances on Supersport, CNBC Africa, SABC and M-Net. He has published a book on jokes as well as a cookbook. His most recent venture, notwithstanding the tribulations, was the “Mansfield2day” show on YouTube. Jeremy Mansfield, at times, courted controversy, but he was not one to shy away. He stood by what he honestly believed in and was never shy to put forth his views. Through that belief system, he even tried to enter the world of politics. However, it did not materialise.

