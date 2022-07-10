Tribute to Kevin Savage

Robin Sewlal It is a truism that Capital Radio 604 changed the sound of radio in southern Africa.

Though plagued by issues connected to transmission, the station blazed an enviable trail in the business. The listener is attracted to a radio station by several factors, the biggest one of which is its on-air personalities. They contribute to the sweet sound of the station. One of the presenters from December 26, 1979, Capital’s launch date, was a young man from the United Kingdom. Very few will speak about the appeal of Capital Radio without mentioning the name of Kevin Savage. The passing of the 69-year-old radio giant on July 09 comes as a devastating blow to the “theatre of the mind” medium. I got to know Kevin soon after the “station with a sparkle in your ear” went on air.

Living and working in the idyllic town of Port St Johns on the unspoilt Wild Coast was a dream come true for him. In a visit to the station in the early 80s, I was hosted by Jim Ellery. It was a real treat made so much special by Kevin’s constant drop-in’s at Jim’s home to check on my welfare. He was knowledgeable, respectful, humorous, and enjoyed partying. My presence in PSJ was a good enough reason for Kevin to arrange a braai on the beach. We partied for what seemed an eternity, and when back in Durban it was discovered that I had inadvertently brought along a Capital Radio jersey which kind Kevin had lent me to be shielded from the elements of nature. Kevin and I had struck up a close, fabulous friendship. In appreciation of both Jim and Kevin’s remarkable hospitality, I posted gifts to my two good friends (the postal service back then was efficient!). Jim used to host the lunch time gig followed by Kevin with the afternoon drive show. It became traditional for Jim to chit-chat with Kevin towards the tail-end of his show. I was a trifle flummoxed one afternoon when they opened and spoke about my not so expensive gifts on air. Kevin made regular sojourns to Durban. His first stop, more often than not, was

Mercury Furnishers in West Street where my Dad was the manager. Kevin’s favourite item at the store was the fridge. No, not one on the floor for sale, but the one that was housed in my Dad’s office. It contained the cold, frosty ones that Kevin would happily down to quench his usual thirst. Several would be consumed as he regaled us with some of the most fascinating tales. He was an articulate storyteller. The bond between Kevin and I grew, and during one interaction he was candid about his desire to become the next James Bond. A few weeks later, he told me he was shortlisted for the 007 role. I knew very well he had the talent, but was not sure whether he was pulling my leg. Let me just say, I never heard a word about that episode since then! Kevin loved the radio world. He was incredibly talented and exploited its rich

attributes. He spoke with the listener as a close friend in a warm and cordial manner. Kevin was an accomplished pilot of the airwaves, and there is no doubt that the listener was in for a smooth ride whenever he was on air. A true professional, nothing was left to chance. Kevin was the epitome of elements that was exhilarating and enchanting. He fully understood and perfected the art and science of real, relevant and riveting radio. He was slick, smart and suave. Following his time on Capital Radio, Kevin worked for several stations including 702, 5fm, Kfm OFM, M-Power, Magic 828 and Hot 102.7. He was a television star too having been the first voice on MNet. He enjoyed a healthy following when he was on Open End and Top Billing at SABC-TV.

As if listening to Kevin on the radio was not a lesson in itself, presenters on rival stations as well as would-be radio personnel would seek his advice and guidance. Kevin did not hesitate to provide much-needed mentorship. He was generous in

sharing the secrets of his success. Apart from his willingness to help other radio people, Kevin was seriously committed to ensuring the longevity and vibrancy of radio. In a sense, it is the likes of Kevin that radio, in its most brilliant form,

continues to prosper notwithstanding the entry, every now and again, of competing and, seemingly, better devices and platforms. During my last conversation with Kevin, he was glowingly upbeat about the prospects of radio in the country.