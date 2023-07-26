What's in Second Russia–Africa Summit programme and why does it matter?

By Muhammad Nooh Osman The Second Russia–Africa Summit is scheduled to take place on July 27-28 in St Petersburg, Russia, under the motto "For Peace, Security, and Development". The summit aims to strengthen the strategic partnership between Russia and Africa, promote political dialogue, expand economic cooperation, and encourage cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

The Summit's Agenda Among the central events that will take place on the sidelines of the summit is the Russia–Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum. According to its programme, leaders are expected to discuss a variety of issues that are divided into four blocks. The first, titled "Technology and Security for Sovereign Development That Benefits People," is aimed at exploring the prospects for cooperation between Russia and Africa in the areas of mining, energy, exports, agriculture, logistics, and financial security, among other economic issues.

In the second, "Integrated Security and Sovereign Development," leaders will discuss issues related to international security and geopolitical stability, regional security, and cooperation in the fight against corruption and transnational cartels. This section will also address food security in Africa, information security, and challenges to electoral sovereignty. On the technological front, the forum's third section on "Cooperation in Science and Technology" will examine perspectives for strengthening the partnership in the areas of infrastructure, innovation, as well as the introduction of Russian cutting-edge technology, including digital, industrial, nuclear and space technologies, to promote sustainable development in Africa. In this regard, the Russian State Space Corporation (Roscosmos) recently announced its intention to sign cooperation agreements with African countries at the summit.

Leaders will also address humanitarian and social issues in the fourth block of the Forum, themed "The Humanitarian and Social Sphere: Working Together for a New Quality of Life." It looks to strengthen humanitarian cooperation between Russia and African countries, including in higher education and educational technologies, cultural and sport spheres. This block will also touch upon the Russophile movement in Africa. On the sidelines of the summit in St Petersburg, there will also be a meeting of Russian and African university rectors, a youth programme, a roundtable of Russian and African Supreme Audit Institutions, as well as a media forum with the participation of Sputnik Africa and RT.

Both agencies will take part in the organisation of two sessions of the media forum, namely "Sovereign Media and the Fight Against Disinformation: the Experience of Russia and African Countries" and "Multipolar Information World: the Role of African Arab countries in the New Realities of International Relations." Another issue that could be put on the agenda of the summit at the initiative of the African side is the expansion of BRICS – the bloc of the world's major emerging economies, according to Russian Ambassador-at-Large and Head of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum Oleg Ozerov. BRICS currently consisits of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Since 2022, a number of countries all over the world and Africa have expressed interest to join the group.

Ozerov also noted that after the July summit, a "declaration-action plan on priority areas of cooperation for the period from 2023 to 2026 is expected to be adopted." Against All Odds In late June, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that preparations for the second Russia-Africa Summit were nearing completion.

African officials have repeatedly complained about the pressure campaign by Western countries, especially the United States and its Nato allies, against countries that maintain relations with Russia. In turn, Moscow has repeatedly stressed that the good and constructive relations that Moscow is developing with African countries are not directed against third parties. Among those African leaders who officially confirmed their intentions to travel to St Petersburg for the summit are Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council Chairman Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, Libya's Presidential Council Chairman Mohamed Menfi, and Somalian President Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud.

Najwa Wahiba, the Libyan presidential council's spokeswoman, told Sputnik that "the summit will provide an opportunity to hold important meetings and discuss numerous political and economic issues at the bilateral and regional levels." In addition, in mid-May, it was reported that fourteen heads of Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) from Africa have accepted an invitation to participate in the second Russia-Africa summit and the Economic and Humanitarian Forum. * Sputnik, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner for the event.