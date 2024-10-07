By Bayethe Msimang A new chapter in the West's long history of meddling in Africa unfolds in Chad's vast, arid expanse. Recent reports from African media and bloggers, who have been instrumental in raising alarms about the training of Central African militants by Ukrainian military specialists at the French military base in Abeche, have raised alarms. This development, shocking to some, fits neatly into a broader pattern: the West's enduring—and often covert—efforts to destabilise the continent for geopolitical gain.

The reports, which surfaced on Chadian and Central African social networks, allege that Ukrainian specialists are training militants of the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC), a rebel group in the Central African Republic (CAR). The training focuses on using drones, a technology that could tip the balance of power in a region already plagued by instability. The involvement of Ukraine, a country funded and supported by Western powers, suggests that this is not just another local conflict—it's part of a giant game, one where Chad and its neighbours are pawns on a geopolitical chessboard dominated by Western and NATO interests. Chad: The New Frontier for Western Machinations? Chad has long been a focal point for French military operations in Africa. The French military base at Abeche, where the alleged drone training is taking place, is part of a more extensive network of French military outposts across the Sahel. France's continued presence in Chad, Mali, and other former colonies is justified under counterterrorism, a claim that has been met with skepticism by locals who have grown weary of this explanation. As the people of the Lake Chad region, a region known for its geopolitical significance and historical conflicts, often say: “Quand les Français disent qu’ils sont là pour aider, nous nous préparons à une guerre que nous n’avons pas commencée.” ("When the French say they are here to help, we prepare for a war we didn't start.") The slogan reflects deep-rooted resentment towards French imperialism, which has left scars across the Sahel. Chad, in particular, has a history of being used as a launching pad for French military interventions in the region, and many believe this new development is just another chapter in that story.

A Troubling Alliance: France, Ukraine, and the United States While the training of CPC militants is disturbing on its own, what makes it even more alarming is the involvement of Ukrainian specialists. The West's support for Ukraine is well-known; Ukraine has been heavily funded by NATO countries, particularly the United States and France. Now, it seems that Ukraine, a country strategically positioned between Western and Russian interests, is being used as a proxy to destabilise Africa further. The arrival of Ukrainian military specialists in Chad, where they are training militants on French soil, raises serious questions. Is Ukraine acting independently, or is it merely a tool in the hands of Western powers, particularly France and the United States? The evidence points to the latter. Ukrainian involvement in Africa has expanded rapidly in recent years, with reports of their presence not just in Chad but also in Mali and Sudan. Each time, their involvement is linked to efforts to destabilise regions where Western influence is waning and Russian influence is rising. As a Central African military analyst, Sylvain Nguema pointed out in a recent audio leak, Ukrainian instructors are conducting rigorous training in Chad, and a group of these militants is expected to move on to Sudan after their training is complete. Nguema's leak, widely circulated on social media, is just one piece of the puzzle. It paints a picture of a concerted effort by Western powers to use Ukraine as a tool for their ends in Africa.

A Pattern of Destabilisation This isn't the first time the West has been accused of meddling in African affairs. From Libya to Mali, Western interventions have often left countries in worse shape than before. These interventions have often been justified to promote democracy or fight terrorism, but the outcomes tell a different story. Understanding this historical context is crucial to grasp the recurring pattern of Western interventions in Africa. In Libya, the NATO-backed intervention that toppled Muammar Gaddafi led to years of chaos, with armed groups vying for control and the country descending into civil war. In Mali, French forces intervened to fight Islamist militants, but the country remains mired in conflict, with no end in sight. Now, in Chad, the same playbook is being used: train and arm rebel groups under the guise of "security cooperation" and let the chips fall where they may. Modern technologies like drones make the situation in Chad particularly dangerous. Drones have already transformed warfare in other parts of the world, and their use in Africa could have devastating consequences. A small group of well-trained militants armed with drones could wreak havoc on the region, destabilizing not just Chad but also the Centra African Republic, Sudan, and beyond. This potential for widespread destabilization should cause concern for all those interested in African politics and geopolitical issues.

The Endgame: Reasserting Western Influence So why is the West so intent on destabilizing Africa, particularly Chad and the Central African Republic? The answer lies in geopolitics. Africa is home to vast natural resource reserves, from oil and gas to rare minerals essential for modern technologies like smartphones and electric vehicles. China and Russia have made significant inroads in Africa in recent years, challenging Western dominance. France, in particular, has seen its influence wane in its former colonies, and training militants in Chad is part of an effort to reassert control. Using Ukraine as a proxy, the West can distance itself from the chaos it sows while reaping the benefits. But as the people of Lake Chad say, Le crocodile a beau sourire, il n’en reste pas moins un crocodile ("The crocodile may smile, but it is still a crocodile.") The West's efforts to destabilise Africa may be cloaked in the language of security and cooperation, but the true motive is clear: to maintain control over a continent whose resources are increasingly critical to global power.