Workers need ‘a new breed of non-partisan trade union leaders’

By Sethulego Matebesi The custom of public office-bearers voluntarily leaving office after two terms is widely accepted yet tricky for some to follow.

So while the Americans hold George Washington in awe, we celebrate former president Nelson Mandela for embracing the philosophy of governance and the importance of the well-crafted mantra, “good leaders know when to quit”. However, despite the smooth transition of power from Mandela to former president Thabo Mbeki, the latter wanted to go the Franklin Roosevelt – the first and only American president to serve more than two terms – route by seeking re-election for a third term. Since then, our sitting presidents have been respecting their constitutionally mandated limits. The debate over terms and tenures of office-bearers continues to create challenges for political parties and trade unions in South Africa. Incumbents who want to pursue extended tenure usually refer to their reputable legacy of achievements or claim that “as long as the people want me to serve them, I’ll continue”.

The recent saga involving SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi, who has been accused of serious misconduct and misbehaviour, brought to the fore a fundamental puzzle of leaders: failure to know how to say goodbye. Effective leadership sets the tone for trade union members’ organisational trust, determining union enrolment. This is demonstrated by Saftu, the country’s second-largest trade union federation with 21 affiliated trade unions representing 800 000 workers. Saftu was formed by Vavi, with the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) as one of the founding members. The history of South African trade unionism will not be complete without the names of Vavi and Irvin Jim, Numsa’s general secretary.

These unionists have been ardent critics of the post-democratic government as rapidly turning into a predator state and resolved that Cosatu must be free from political party interference and move out of the ANC-led alliance. Of note, however, was how Vavi single-handedly spoke out against the expulsion of Numsa from Cosatu over its decision not to support the ANC in the general elections of 2014. This bold stance of Vavi is one of the reasons he was ultimately expelled from Cosatu in 2015. Fast forward to this year, it seems that the Socialist Revolutionary Workers’ Party (SRWP) linked to Numsa has contributed to the tension between Vavi and Jim. According to Jim, Numsa’s special national congress of 2013 passed resolutions that have materialised into the formation of SRWP (Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party) and Saftu. Given the significant and complex effects that political party interference has on trade unionism in South Africa, it is surprising that Numsa leaders are serving in the leadership structures of SWRP.

Is this not against the founding principles of Saftu, to which Numsa is affiliated? Of course, there is no harm for union leaders to hold different political opinions and support any party of their choice. But any strategic responses to union leaders holding key positions in political parties would find it hard to dispel the notions of undue influence that may emerge. History has taught us how easy it is for leaders to enable or constrain members’ ability to make choices for themselves. There is an apparent tension between Saftu and Numsa. What is now happening in Saftu has serious implications for trade unionism in South Africa. Today, there is no doubt that trade unionists such as Vavi have filled the grassroots membership ranks and is best understood as the voice of reason for organised labour in South Africa. After all these years of ducking serious allegations, is it not time for Vavi and others to say goodbye?

