‘Zille’s proposal is not cadre deployment’

By Hlanganani Gumbi The recent public disclosure of Helen Zille’s letter to Fikile Mbalula during the negotiations for the functioning of the Government of National Unity has sparked comparisons between Zille's proposed interventions and the ANC’s prescribed cadre deployment policy. This issue requires a clear understanding to dispel misconceptions and shut the door to misleading interpretations.

The ANC Cadre Deployment policy was adopted at the 1997 Mafikeng conference as part of its ideological framework for the national democratic revolution. The policy explicitly outlines the deployment of loyal ANC cadres to the state, independent institutions (including the judiciary), civil society, and business to exert control over society. This undermines meritocracy, is politically exclusionary, and usurps the constitutional powers of independent bodies. For instance, the policy allows an ANC cadre deployment committee to “recommend” or choose a senior judge for appointment or decide state employees instead of DGs and HODs. This cadre deployment creates a group of individuals loyal to the ANC rather than to the people of South Africa, their oath of office, or even their bosses. On the other hand, Zille’s letter outlines a proposal made during a negotiation process on the appointment of DA representatives into the cabinet of a government where the party contributes to the majority.

The proposal aims to prevent obstruction and outlines how constitutionally elected and appointed ministers perform their duties within the government. It's important to note that while DGs are appointed by the president, they are recommended by panels of ministers. Even a junior politician elected as president would understand that in a genuine power-sharing arrangement, ground rules need to be established to prevent acts in bad faith — which would be the case if the president merely chose ANC ministers for such panels, for instance, something Zille’s proposal seeks to prevent. Zille's proposal does not square up with the unconstitutional cadre policy. What’s more concerning is how journalists have adopted the idea that the proposal reflects the ANC’s cadre deployment policy. This demonstrates a need for more understanding of the actual court case on the cadre policy and its unconstitutionality if such a misunderstanding is not wilful. It’s as lazy as claiming that Zille’s request is unconstitutional for advising on the number of cabinet ministers that should come from the DA.

The fact that the Constitution prescribes certain rights to people does not prevent Parliament from creating laws on how those rights are exercised. Additionally, the ANC, as an organisation, and with the full wishes of its president, has openly chosen to have that right exercised in a certain manner which it voluntarily opted into the statement of intent. The cadre policy has influenced the entire public sector, including our most esteemed institutions like SARS. We should be aware of how it is practised and instead strive to eradicate it from our institutions and government. It has unquestionably made life in South Africa considerably worse for all of us. * Hlanganani Gumbi, former DA Member of parliament and member of the KZN Legislature (2014 – 2023). Gumbi is now a Masters student at the University of Liverpool doing an MSc in Entrepreneurship and Innovation Management.