Cape Town - Top ANC ministers and MPs are not the only politicians who failed to make the cut to Parliament as other opposition members also missed the boat. This comes after United Democratic Movement deputy leader Nqabayomzi Kwankwa made a dramatic return to Parliament on Friday after he initially failed to make the cut.

The UDM had received only two seats, with one seat to be taken by party leader Bantu Holomisa and another by Lennox Gaehler.

But the list was adjusted on Friday and Kwankwa replaced Gaehler in the House.

Kwakwa confirmed that he would be taking over Gaehler’s seat in the Chamber.

Another former UDM MP, Mncedisi Filtane, secured himself a seat in the Eastern Cape legislature, where he stood for re-election.

Former DA head of policy Gwen Ngwenya is among opposition MPs who will not be returning.

Ngwenya took to Twitter to announce her decision not take her seat. She said she planned to work on issues of technology and public policy.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane will return with a trimmed team of MPs with party finance spokesperson David Maynier taking a seat in the Western Cape legislature, Tim Brauteseth moving to the KwaZulu- Natal legislature and Cassim Yusuf taking a seat in the Eastern Cape legislature.

Cope’s Deidre Carter won’t return after her party did not attain enough votes. In the last elections in 2014 Cope had three seats, but this time it only got two seats.

The African Christian Democratic Party’s Cheryllyn Dudley, who introduced a bill for paternity leave for male employees, will not be returning to the national legislature after she did not stand for re-election.

The African Independent Congress delegation will consist of Mandla Galo and Lulama Ntshayisa, minus secretary-general Mahlubi Jafta.

National Freedom Party leader and former deputy minister Zanele Magwaza-Msibi and Mzwakhe Sibisi will take the party’s two seats.

But, the NFP’s outspoken member, Munzoor Shaik-Emam, did not make the cut.

The new kid on the block, African Transformation Movement’s leader Vuyolwethu Zungula, will take his seat along with former Eastern Cape and ANC provincial treasurer, Thandiswa Marawu.

Former ANC parliamentarian Zukile Luyenge and his NFP counterpart, Sibusiso Mncwabe, will also not be returning after they did not secure seats in their new-found party, but former DA leader, Veliswa Mvenya, heads to the Eastern Cape legislature.

The PAC will be represented by Mzwanele Nyhontso, while Good leader Patricia de Lille will take her seat along with Shaun August.

The IFP’s spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa will form part of the increased party delegation to be led by Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Some of the senior ANC ministers will not return to Parliament after they failed to garner support.

They include Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Michael Masutha, Minister of Economic Development Ebrahim Patel and Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Senzeni Zokwana.

Deputy Minister of Military Veterans, Kebby Maphatsoe, is also not returning to Parliament after he fell off the list.

