Opposition parties warn ANC that the government will be on wrong side of history

Cape Town - The IFP and the DA have warned South Africa on its stance against Russia, saying it needed to be condemned for its attacks on Ukraine. The parties said on Tuesday that Russia had flouted international law and the South African government had remained quiet and backed Russia.

Story continues below Advertisment

DA leader John Steenhuisen said SA’s ties to Russia may date back many years, but there was no justification in supporting its action in Ukraine. IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa said South Africa must stand up to Russia. Steenhuisen said the conflict had created a mass flow of refugees into neighbouring countries in Europe. He said the crisis has also led to the escalation of fuel prices and this would push up food prices.

He warned that the ANC government has chosen the wrong side of history. “Countries that choose the wrong side of history will live with that tag for generations. It shouldn’t be hard to do the right thing – to put country ahead of party,” said Steenhuisen. Hlengwa said Russia was wrong to attack Ukraine and its friends should have called it to order.

Story continues below Advertisment

“The South African government has failed dismally in its attempt to be a voice of reason, freedom and democracy, when it chooses to be half-pregnant, being neither fish nor fowl, on this glaring violation of human rights and international protocols. Neutrality in a war advances the agenda of the aggressor, in this case Russia,” said Hlengwa. Hlengwa added that the office of UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres must appoint a special envoy to deal with the conflict. [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisment