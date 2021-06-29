Opposition parties welcome Zuma ConCourt judgment
Cape Town - Opposition parties have welcomed the Constitutional Court’s ruling which found former president Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt of court after his failure to comply with the State Capture commission’s summons to give evidence.
Justice Sisi Khampepe ordered that Zuma also face 15 months direct imprisonment.
In reading out the judgment on Tuesday, Khampepe made it clear that no one is above the law. She also said there was no sound basis for Zuma to claim that he was being unfairly treated.
IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the ruling was a victory for the rule of law. “This matter did not have to go this far, had the former president complied with the directive of the State Capture Commission. We hope that he will respect and honour this ruling, and comply with the order that he must submit himself to the police within the next five days.
“The IFP further calls for calm, as we are well aware of the volatile situation at present. We implore the supporters of former president Jacob Zuma to act with restraint and accept the Constitutional Court ruling,” said Hlengwa.
FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald said the world will now see that South Africa's judiciary and constitutional democracy are standing strong, and it is indeed a positive development. He added that the ruling sends a message that everyone must respect the law.
Meanwhile, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said the ruling comes as no surprise as Zuma showed the ConCourt “the middle finger”.
“The rule of law has to be seen to be taking its place. I thought if he was not happy with the Zondo Commission, he would’ve approached the ConCourt to present his case, but he seemed to have taken a decision that he trusts no one. I think Zuma will hand himself over as the judge requested. I don’t think he will cause drama because he has said, on a number of occasions, that he is not afraid to go to jail.”
DA leader John Steenhuisen said this is one of the most important ConCourt judgments in the history of the country’s democracy as Zuma has finally run out of runway.
Political Bureau