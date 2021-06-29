Opposition parties welcome Zuma ConCourt judgment

Cape Town - Opposition parties have welcomed the Constitutional Court’s ruling which found former president Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt of court after his failure to comply with the State Capture commission’s summons to give evidence.

In reading out the judgment on Tuesday, Khampepe made it clear that no one is above the law. She also said there was no sound basis for Zuma to claim that he was being unfairly treated.

IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the ruling was a victory for the rule of law. “This matter did not have to go this far, had the former president complied with the directive of the State Capture Commission. We hope that he will respect and honour this ruling, and comply with the order that he must submit himself to the police within the next five days.

“The IFP further calls for calm, as we are well aware of the volatile situation at present. We implore the supporters of former president Jacob Zuma to act with restraint and accept the Constitutional Court ruling,” said Hlengwa.