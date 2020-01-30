Johannesburg - Opposition parties are not backing down and have continued to reject proposals for changes to the Constitution that would allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.
Their discontent comes as the national legislature races against time to meet Friday’s deadline for written submissions on the bill to amend section 25 of the Constitution.
The DA and ACDP said on Wednesday that there was no need for the ANC government to amend parts of the country’s highest law. According to the two parties, provisions in the Constitution allowed for the expropriation of land.
The DA said it would on Thursday hand over thousands of written objections against the expropriation of land without compensation. The handing over of the written submissions by DA caucus chairperson in Parliament Annalie Lotriet, party chief whip Natasha Mazzone and Justice spokesperson for the party Glynnis Breytenbach would take place ahead of the meeting of the ad hoc committee on land expropriation.
The DA said the problem was not the policy on land reform, but a lack of political will by the government.