OR Tambo School Book Club opportunity for members to become cadres, says Mantashe

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe says the launch of the OR Tambo School Book Club confirms that the ruling party takes renewal seriously. The launch on Wednesday evening saw the introduction of a book titled A brief history of South Africa by John Pampallis and Maryke Bailey.

“The ANC and the alliance partner are blessed with cadres of note… who have been at the helm of refining our revolution – ideologically and theoretically. “These are well read and schooled individuals who should always be centred on the development and training of our youth. It is also logical to accept that this platform of a book club can also be used to mentor our young members,” said Mantashe. The young members, he said, will find the club beneficial as they will be able to engage with substance from books.

“The sharing of information and knowledge through book reading will put our members in good stead. ’’Our members and leaders will also appreciate the importance of functioning from a factual basis. Revolutionaries have always asserted that we should use facts to search for the truth.” Mantashe said the book club will set a sound basis to empower the ANC members.

“Anyone who reads does not only travel the world, they also travel through time. Our members will allow themselves to refine their experiences.” He added that the club should be used as an opportunity for members to graduate as cadres. “Book clubs infuse discipline as members are given time to read and share information with their colleagues. This goes a long way to show that reading is pivotal.”