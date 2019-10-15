Pietermaritzburg - Organisers of former president Jacob Zuma’s supporters have complained about sabotage as a smaller than usual crowd turned up when he appeared at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday.
They said they had organised more than 60 buses from Durban and Pietermaritzburg, but none arrived.
After Zuma and Franch arms manufacturing company Thales’s appearance was been postponed, Zuma addressed around 1500 people; far less compared to previous court appearances.
ANC KwaZulu-Natal MPL Bishop Vusi Dube said 34 buses from Durban and another 30 from Pietermaritzurg were stopped from transporting Zuma’s supporters.
“We had organised buses in Pietermaritzburg and Durban. I have a message here that says ‘buses in Durban were rejected,” said Dube while reading an SMS on his phone.