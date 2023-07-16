The ANC says the issue of Orlando Pirates playing against Maccabi Tel Aviv has raised a debate about a cultural and sport boycott against Israel. ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said the party has engaged its progressive allies in the world and this issue was being discussed.

Pirates played against Maccabi Tel Aviv last week where it said it could not pull out of the match as it was organised by a Fifa agent. The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Coalition had called for Pirates not to play against Maccabi because of Israel’s human rights violation in Palestine. This came in a week in which Israel had launched military raids in Jenin where 12 people were killed and dozens of houses destroyed.

Cosatu and other organisations had also urged Pirates to withdraw from the game. But the Friends of Israel and the ACDP said the Soweto giants must continue and play against Maccabi Tel Aviv. Mbalula said on Sunday this issue has raised a debate about a cultural and sport boycott against Israel.

At the moment the government does not have such a policy in place. The National Executive Committee met last week where this matter was raised. “The NEC noted the participation of the Israeli football team Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Fifa pre-season training camp in Spain in which South African Orlando Pirates is participating.