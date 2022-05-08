Oscar Mabuyane calls for factions to cease to exist after conference

ANC convenor in the Eastern Cape Oscar Mabuyane has called for all factions to stop operating after the election of new leaders on Sunday. Mabuyane told ANC delegates at the provincial conference on Saturday that when lobby groups for leaders campaigning for party positions continued to operate after the conference they became factions.

Factions posed a danger of dividing the ANC. He said this practice must be stopped and when the delegates elected new leaders for the province they should focus on building the ANC. “On Sunday after this conference, all lobby groups must cease to exist. The leadership to be elected must lead all members of the ANC,” he said.

Mabuyane also warned that the party must not lose focus as it began to prepare for the 2024 national and provincial elections. He said the ANC was under siege from the opposition parties who wanted to wrest power from it in the next polls. “The movement is under siege from the opposition parties. They are smelling blood ahead of 2024. If the ANC is dislodged, the NDR (National Democratic Revolution) will be in jeopardy,” said Mabuyane.

He also spoke about the challenges that his provincial government had faced over the last three years. He said more still needed to be done, but there had been some progress in some areas. The ANC also had other challenges, and this related to the fall in the quality of membership.