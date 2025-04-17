OUTA backs ActionSA bill for public transparency in cabinet benefits

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) has officially backed the ActionSA’s private member’s bill designed to enhance oversight and transparency in the benefits of the Cabinet. The non-profit organization made a written submission on the heels of Parliament's recent publication of a notice in the government gazette regarding ActionSA MP Alan Beesley’s intention to introduce the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers Amendment Bill for public comment.

A similar bill, which was introduced by DA MP and Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber in January 2023, has since lapsed. The lapsed bill was introduced after President Cyril Ramaphosa reversed amendments made to the Ministerial Handbook that exempted Ministers and Deputy Ministers from paying for water and electricity at their official residences after a public outcry. In his notice, Beesely said the Ministerial Handbook lacked proper controls and transparency.

He said unlike other forms of remuneration for public office bearers, there was no legal requirement for the President to consider recommendations from the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers before introducing benefits, tools of trade, or allowances in the Ministerial Handbook. “There is no obligation for the President to consider relevant economic conditions or comparative costs of such benefits, nor is there a requirement to report changes to the National Assembly,” Beesley's bill wants the President to consider the recommendations from the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers and report all changes to benefits, tools of trade, or allowances to the National Assembly within 30 days, among other things.

OUTA executive director for accountability and public governance division, Advocate Stefanie Fick said they welcome the intent of the ActionSA’s bill and saw it as a crucial step toward restoring public confidence in government spending. “The current system allows benefits to be introduced with no parliamentary scrutiny, no costing disclosure, and no requirement to consult the Independent Commission tasked with advising on public office bearers’ remuneration. That must change,” Fick said. According to OUTA, the Ministerial Handbook should be legally recognised as a delegated legislative instrument, subject to parliamentary tabling and review.

It also said public access to costing models, economic justifications, and regular reviews of executive benefits must be mandated and benefits granted outside of the proposed process should be deemed unlawful and classified as unauthorised expenditure under the Public Finance Management Act. “We are not opposing fair and reasonable remuneration for our public officials,” Fick said. “What we are demanding is accountability. The bill begins to answer the public’s call for austerity, transparency, and the rule of law in how the executive treats public money,” added Fick.