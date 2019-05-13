Outa has published a list of booking details for various individuals who stayed at a hotel in Dubai which was funded by the Guptas. Picture: GCIS

Johannesburg - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has published a list of booking details for various individuals who stayed at a hotel in Dubai which was funded by the Guptas. Outa believes the proof of bookings helps to shed light on the corrupt relationship the infamous family had with state-owned enterprises and some government officials.

The family has been accused of looting state-owned enterprises and government departments of millions over the years with the help of public servants in those departments and companies. The family bribed its way through networks with powerful people.

The Zondo commission was established to investigate allegations of state capture linked to the family.

Some of those who had their stay at the Oberoi Hotel in Dubai funded by the Guptas include;

Former Communications Minister - Ayanda Dlodlo,

Former Denel Board Chairman - Daniel Mantsha,

Former Finance Minister - David (Des) Van Rooyen

Former Eskom CEO - Matshela Koko

Former Transnet heavy weights Anoj Singh and Siyabonga Gama, who respectively served as CFO and CEO.

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule’s sons Thato and Tshepiso Magashule

Former minister of mineral resources Mosebenzi Zwane

Muhammad Saloojee, the former KMPG executive director and corporate tax head

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane

Businessman Fana Hlogwnane

Kim Davids, a former PA for former public enterprises minister Lynne Brown

Here’s a link to the full list including booking details; https://www.outa.co.za/projects/state-capture/gupta-associates/oberio-guests