Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who chairs the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) submitted evidence to the State Capture commission detailing corruption, money laundering and fraud at Transnet, which it claims will lead to prosecution. In the documents seen by Independent Media, Outa implicates Former Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe, Gupta-linked businessman Iqbal Sharma and other Transnet officials.

The submissions detail suspicious Transnet contracts, including three dodgy locomotive transactions, and links a number of officials to corrupt activities.

Outa’s spokesperson on transport Rudie Heyneke, said the new evidence will corroborate two additional contracts that show dubious dealings between the state-owned entity and corporations.

“Outa could not, due to sensitively placed whistle-blowers, make public some of the evidence pertaining to what is believed to amount to serious financial crimes. At Outa, we pride ourselves on whistle-blower protection and do whatever it takes to ensure whistle-blowers are safe,” said Heyneke.

It comes as Transnet appointed company insider Mohammed Mahomedy as its second acting chief executive in less than seven months as it continues to investigate graft allegations.

Heyneke said Outa has also handed over evidence to the state capture commission that also directly implicates Salim Essa in money laundering at Transnet.

Essa’s name is no stranger to the commission. Last month it was heard that the man who received the lion’s share of the Regiments Capital revenue flowing from the questionable McKinsey-Transnet R600 million deal, was awarded 30% in introductory consultancy fees.

Standard Bank’s head of compliance Ian Sinton, told the commission there were suspicious transactions that flowed in and out of the company’s accounts without explanations.

While Molefe and Sharma could not be reached for comment, Transnet pleaded for it to be afforded an opportunity to make its representations before the Zondo commission without pre-empting any outcomes.

