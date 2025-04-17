OUTA supports Amendment Bill to limit ministers’ benefits and save taxpayers millions

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) has made a formal submission to Parliament supporting the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers Amendment Bill, aimed at limiting benefits for ministers. OUTA said the bill was prompted by the 2022 amendments to the Ministerial Handbook, which quietly granted ministers and deputy ministers free water and electricity at official residences and significantly expanded their private offices.

The non-profit civil actions organisation said these changes have cost taxpayers more than R87 million annually. “OUTA has made a formal submission to Parliament in support of the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers Amendment Bill, 2025.” “The submission urges lawmakers to close dangerous loopholes that enable unchecked executive benefits through the Ministerial Handbook,” said OUTA executive director, advocate Stefanie Fick.

The organisation said the submission follows a notice published in Government Gazette No. 52274 on March 13, 2025, after ActionSA Member of Parliament (MP) Alan Beesley indicated his intention to introduce the bill. In its submission, OUTA outlined key recommendations, including that any changes to benefits for ministers, deputy ministers, the president, or deputy president must be preceded by a recommendation from the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers and must be reported to Parliament within 30 days. Other recommendations include legally recognising the Ministerial Handbook as a delegated legislative instrument subject to parliamentary review, mandating public access to costing models and economic justifications with regular reviews of executive benefits, and classifying any benefits granted outside the proposed process as unauthorised expenditure under the Public Finance Management Act.

“We welcome the intent of this bill and see it as a crucial step toward restoring public confidence in government spending,” said Fick. “The current system allows benefits to be introduced with no parliamentary scrutiny, no costing disclosure, and no requirement to consult the Independent Commission tasked with advising on public office bearers’ remuneration. That must change.” Fick stressed that OUTA does not oppose fair and reasonable remuneration for public officials but demands accountability.

“The bill begins to answer the public’s call for austerity, transparency, and the rule of law in how the executive treats public money,” she said. Fick added that the bill presents a rare opportunity to fix a longstanding governance gap that has enabled the misuse of public funds under the guise of executive entitlement. “OUTA has called on Parliament to adopt the bill, once formally introduced, with strengthened enforcement provisions and to champion it as a cornerstone of ethical public service,” she added.

Last month, IOL News reported that ActionSA plans to introduce two major pieces of legislation in 2025: the Cabinet Reform Package and the Zero-Tolerance Corruption Bill. These initiatives are part of the party’s firm commitment to addressing wasteful government spending and combating the pervasive corruption that has plagued South Africa’s public sector. According to Athol Trollip, ActionSA's parliamentary leader, the party is determined to be a constructive opposition force, leveraging its access to Parliament to push for meaningful reforms that prioritise South Africa’s best interests over political indulgence.

“ActionSA has consistently emphasised the need for change and is using its presence in Parliament to drive real reforms,” he said. The Cabinet Reform Package seeks to address the bloated executive structure, which currently includes 32 Ministers, 43 Deputy Ministers, and a large staff. This is expected to cost taxpayers R1.5 billion annually. ActionSA will table a Constitutional Amendment to Abolish Deputy Ministers that will amend Section 91 and repeal Section 93 of the Constitution.

This amendment aims to streamline the Cabinet, reducing unnecessary positions and improving efficiency. Additionally, ActionSA said it will introduce a Constitutional amendment to require parliamentary ratification of cabinet appointments. This proposal will require the president’s ministerial appointments to be approved by Parliament within a set timeframe by amending Section 92 of the Constitution.

Trollip said “This will, for the first time, introduce Parliamentary vetting of ministerial appointments, enhancing oversight and accountability of the executive.” [email protected] IOL Politics