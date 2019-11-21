Outgoing Deputy PP Kevin Malunga loses out on Public Service Commission job









Deputy Public Protector Kevin Malunga. Picture: African News Agency (ANA) The outgoing Deputy Public Protector Adv Kevin Malunga has failed in his bid to secure a job at the Public Service Commission (PSC). Malunga lost in the final selection process. This was revealed on Thursday by the parliamentary portfolio committee on public service and administration chairperson Tyotyo James. Malunga applied for the job after an advert was placed for a suitable candidate to fill a vacant post of a commissioner at the PSC. The Public Service Commission is an independent institution established in terms of Chapter 10 of the Constitution, 1996.

The Constitution stipulates that there is a single PSC for the Republic of South Africa, consisting of 14 commissioners.

Section 196 (7)(a) of the Constitution stipulates that five commissioners are approved by the National Assembly in accordance with subsection (8)(a). Section 196(10) states that a commissioner is appointed for a term of five years, which is renewable for one additional term only.

James said the committee received 172 applicants, and these were screened and shortlisted to nine candidates who were invited for interviews: Zukiswa Mqolomba; Nomazala Caith Mninzi; Dr Fhumulani Munyai, Nomonde Patience Keswa; Dizline Mfanozelwe Shozi; Zanele Isabella Hlatshwayo; Kevin Sifiso Malunga; Tsepo Phillip Kgwathisi; and Rashika Bosch.

The subcommittee interviewed five candidates on 31 October 2019, three candidates on 1 November 2019 and only one candidate on 6 November 2019.

“The committee deliberated further on the following four candidates and agreed on the successful candidate for the position of Commissioner for the Public Service Commission: Hlatshwayo; Mqolomba; Bosch and Malunga,” James said.

He said the sub-committee forwarded the name of Hlatshwayo to the portfolio Committee of Public Service and Administration as the preferred candidate, with the exception of the DA, which did not agree with the recommended candidate.

James said the name of the preferred candidate would be forwarded to the Office of the President of South Africa for ratification.

Political Bureau