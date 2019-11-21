The outgoing Deputy Public Protector Adv Kevin Malunga has failed in his bid to secure a job at the Public Service Commission (PSC).
Malunga lost in the final selection process.
This was revealed on Thursday by the parliamentary portfolio committee on public service and administration chairperson Tyotyo James.
Malunga applied for the job after an advert was placed for a suitable candidate to fill a vacant post of a commissioner at the PSC.
The Public Service Commission is an independent institution established in terms of Chapter 10 of the Constitution, 1996.