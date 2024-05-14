Over 1.6 million South Africans registered to cast their special votes before May 29 election, says IEC

Over 1.6 million South Africans are expected to cast their special votes before the May 29 elections, the Electoral Commission of South Africa announced on Tuesday in Pretoria.

There has been a significant focus on ensuring that all eligible citizens, both locally and abroad, have the opportunity to cast their votes.

The special vote process is particularly crucial for those who are unable to vote at their designated voting stations on election day due to various reasons, such as illness, disability, or being away from their voting district.

The IEC said the number of South Africans registered to vote for the 2024 national and provincial elections was 27,698,369. In addition, 55.24% of these are female and 44.76% are male.