Midrand - The Electoral Commission (IEC) on Thursday announced that it had made significant progress in updating the voter's roll which stands at more than 21 million South Africans. As many 83% of voters now have complete addresses on the roll.

Speaking at the launch of 2019 provincial and national elections the IEC's Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo said the commission has increased the number of voting stations to 23 000, up by 300 since the 2016 municipal elections and up by 650 from the 2014 national elections.

He said at least 28 mobile voting stations will be in various areas for the elections scheduled for May.

Mamabolo said citizens are advised to go to their nearest voting stations on the 26 and 27 January to register and have their addresses verified.

He said there was a feature on the IEC's website for voters to check their information. It allows for changes to be made.

Mamabolo said the commission has received 47 applications from new political parties bringing the total number registered to 285 and there are a further 37 applications which are being processed.

He says they have recruited and trained more than 6 000 election officials who will volunteer to work at voting stations during elections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is yet to announce the exact date of the polls.

African News Agency (ANA)