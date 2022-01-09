Over 3000 convicted offenders registered on National Register for Sex Offenders

Cape Town – Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola has revealed that just over 3000 convicted sex offenders were registered on the National Register for Sex Offenders (NRSO) between January 2017 and November 2021. A breakdown per province indicates that KwaZulu-Natal has the highest number of offenders followed by the Western Cape.

Lamola made this revelation in a written parliamentary reply to DA MP Désirée van der Walt who enquired about the total number of offenders who were registered on the NRSO in each province. The overall total stands at 3 123, as per Lamola’s response. In KZN 640 offenders had been registered for the period under review, with the Western Cape taking the second highest spot at 561. In third place is the Eastern Cape with 478 offenders registered followed by the Free State with 422.