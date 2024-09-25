Over 3,000 unclaimed and unidentified bodies in SA government mortuaries - KZN and Eastern Cape tops the list

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has expressed concern over revelations that more than 3,000 unclaimed and unidentified bodies remain in government mortuaries, with KwaZulu-Natal leading with over 1,000 cases, followed by the Eastern Cape with more than 500. Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, chairperson of Parliament’s portfolio committee on health, disclosed that 3,186 unclaimed and unidentified bodies are being held in government mortuaries across the country.

“As of August 2024, a staggering 3,186 bodies remain unclaimed nationwide, with KwaZulu-Natal accounting for 1,527 cases, while the Eastern Cape has 526,” Dhlomo said. The committee heard that many bodies remained unclaimed because relatives had not come forward to identify and collect them. “The committee received a briefing from the Department of Health on the status of unclaimed bodies in state mortuaries and a response from the department on the Health Market Inquiry Report,” Dhlomo added.

The Department of Health highlighted several factors contributing to the increase in unclaimed bodies. “According to the department, these factors include community-related issues and municipal and provincial challenges,” Dhlomo explained. He also noted other challenges, such as delays in collecting DNA samples, insufficient burial sites, and difficulties in identifying foreign nationals.

Committee members raised concerns over the public health implications of unclaimed bodies and the safety of workers at government mortuaries. “Some committee members stressed the need for transparency regarding investigations into alleged corruption at mortuaries, where families were reportedly charged excessive fees to claim bodies,” the report stated. Questions were also raised about the identification processes and the efficiency of current DNA collection and testing protocols. The committee sought clarification on how the department plans to address the backlog hindering the identification of deceased individuals.

“Some members expressed apprehension about the lack of follow-up on identified bodies and suggested establishing a tracking system for families of missing persons to facilitate communication and retrieval of remains,” Dhlomo said. Committee members also called for better coordination among local municipalities to address burial site shortages. “They recommended that private mortuaries share best practices for managing unclaimed bodies,” Dhlomo added.

In response, the Department of Health informed the committee that it had begun measures to establish a task team to ensure accountability and transparency in managing unclaimed bodies. It acknowledged that backlogs at forensic labs were delaying DNA sample processing. The department also reported that it was working to expedite testing through enhanced collaboration with the South African Police Service (SAPS) and improved resource allocation. “The department is engaging with provincial governments and municipalities to develop a comprehensive plan to address the shortage of burial sites, including exploring partnerships with private cemeteries and considering alternative burial methods,” Dhlomo said.

Additionally, the department recognised the need for a robust tracking system for unidentified bodies and committed to exploring the establishment of a centralised database accessible to families and relevant authorities. Deputy Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla said the department would provide a comprehensive progress report in October on addressing unclaimed bodies in government mortuaries. Phaahla stated that the report would include updates on the newly established National Forensic Pathology Service Committee, the DNA testing backlog, and efforts to streamline identification processes.

Meanwhile, the ATM expressed deep concern over the statistics presented by the committee, particularly those concerning KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. “The revelation that over 3,186 bodies remain unclaimed across the nation, with KwaZulu-Natal alone accounting for 1,527 cases, is an indictment of the current systems in place for the identification and respectful handling of deceased individuals,” said ATM national spokesperson Zama Ntshona. Ntshona added that the ATM recognises the unclaimed bodies represent both a humanitarian crisis and a public health concern that requires urgent action.