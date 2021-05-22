Over 4 000 new Covid-19 cases in SA

Cape Town – A total of 4 236 new Covid-19 cases were reported in South Africa today, compared to 3 332 yesterday.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 632 571, said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

A total of 53 Covid-19-related deaths have been reported: Gauteng 27, Free State 17, KwaZulu-Natal 5, Western Cape 3 and Eastern Cape 1. No fatalities were reported in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West and Northern Cape.

This brings the total number of deaths to 55 772. The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 537 430, representing a recovery rate of 94.2%.

The number of tests conducted to date is 11 325 572. Of these, 43 755 tests were conducted since the last report

Regarding the vaccination rollout, Mkhize said: ’’We are currently preparing for the public dashboard to go live on Monday and therefore data verification processes are under way over the weekend.’’

Meanwhile, scientists have reportedly discovered a new kind of coronavirus that is believed to have originated in dogs – in what may be the eighth unique form of the bug known to cause disease in humans, Reuters reported.

Researchers in a study published in the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal said their findings from patients hospitalised with pneumonia in 2017-2018 underscored the public health threat of animal coronaviruses.

IOL