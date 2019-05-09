Sy Mamabolo, Chief Electoral Officer of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), speaks at the podium at the results centre in Pretoria. Picture: AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Johannesburg - The latest numbers from the IEC indicate that more than 50% of votes from districts across the country have been counted and declared. So far on the national scale, about 53,05% of votes had been counted by 5 pm on Thursday evening.

The ANC is still leading the pack with 56,89% of the national vote, the DA sits 22.76% and the EFF has received 9,59% of the votes.

Smaller political parties such as the VF-Plus have also grown, the party's voter share is in fourth place with 2,70%.

Provincially in Gauteng, only 41,5% of votes have been counted and the ANC has received 51,8%, the DA 26,04% and the EFF follow with 14,54%.

In the Western Cape, the DA leads with 54,83%, the ANC follows with 29,06% and the EFF 3.72%. Over 80% of votes have been tallied in the province.

Other provinces such as the Eastern Cape and the Northern Cape have reported over 80% completed results.

While Mpumalanga, Free State, North West and KwaZulu-Natal lag behind with less than 50% completed vote counts.

The ANC leads in all provinces except the Western Cape.

Earlier on Thursday, IEC officials briefed the media about investigations that were underway to audit votes collected from areas where voter fraud was reported. The commissioners stressed that this was a small fraction.

The IEC in KwaZulu-Natal reported that 19 people had been arrested for suspected voter fraud.

Political parties have descended to the national results centre in Pretoria as results continue to stream in.

