Over 500 Gold One miners expected to emerge from underground

Hundreds of mineworkers who were allegedly held hostage underground at Gold One Mine in Springs, Johannesburg, are expected to emerge from the mine at 2pm. This is according to the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) delegate at the mine, Musa Khalipha.

It was reported earlier that some of the miners were coming out from underground. In a brief interview, Khalipha told IOL that the all miners that were underground will resurface on Wednesday in an effort to prevent further injury to them. According to what he heard, miners had given up their alleged “sit-in” and wanted to come back up.