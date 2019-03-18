Makhosi Khoza. File photo: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Former ANC heavyweight Makhosi Khoza has rejected speculation that she left the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) to join the DA. Khoza said she left Outa to focus work on the African Democratic Change (ADC), where she was the co-leader after leaving the ANC in 2017.

She left the ruling party where she was an MP amid disciplinary action by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committee for her stinging attack on former president Jacob Zuma, who she publicly criticised for allegedly being involved in corruption.

She also left ADC last year after having a disagreement with some of its leaders.

She later joined Outa, where she was appointed its executive director and head of local government programme, to participate in the fight against corruption.

On resigning from Outa there was speculation that she was preparing to join the DA, which she on Monday vehemently denied.

“I will never go to the DA. I am an Africanist and I believe in liberating black Africans.

“How can I go to the DA? Over my dead body and rest assured that I will never go to the DA,” she said.

When asked if she was ever approached by the DA she said there were “so many parties that had approached me”.

She bragged that she did not need a political party to make ends meet.

“I have a PHD, and I don’t live on party things. I write books, I own properties, and I am fine.

DA Federal Executive Chairperson James Selfe said the party tried to recruit Khoza two years ago after she had resigned from the ANC. He said the discussions with her were abandoned.

“She must make her decisions, and if she is not 100% committed to our visions and values then it is probably best that she had decided not to join us,” said Selfe.

Politics Hub