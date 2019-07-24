The financial campaign to raise funds to cover the personal legal cost the Constitutional Court personally levied on Public Protector, Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane had netted R22 065. Picture: Reuters/Mike Hutchings

Johannesburg - The spirited financial campaign to raise funds to cover the personal legal cost the Constitutional Court levied on Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Monday had netted R22 065 by Wednesday 2pm. The court, with two dissenting judge out of the ten, ruled that Advocate Mkhwebane should pay 15% of the South African Reserve Bank’s legal fees out of her own pocket after it successfully set aside her report into the Bankorp "lifeboat" matter at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

According to Thabo Mtsweni, the chairperson of Democracy in Action - the civic organisation that started the campaign - more money was still coming in and they hope to raise the R900 000 required before the deadline for the payment.

“We want to raise R900 000 as soon as possible because we are also still checking when is the (due) date for the payment (as ordered by the Concourt). Once we know the due date we can say how much we need to raise and when,” Mtshweni said who hails from KwaNdebele in Mpumalanga province, told Independent Media on Wednesday.

Mtshweni admitted that they had not spoken to Mkhwebane or her office about the crowdfunding initiative. He also said that while the focus for the time being was on Mkhwebane, they would, in future, do the same to save any chapter 9 institution that is under siege.

“We are looking to do the same with other chapter 9 institutions that are under siege. So far it is only the Public Protector that is under siege.”

