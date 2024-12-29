PA condemns disruptive conduct by SABC brand manager Nobuntu Mkhize, calls for decisive measures

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) said it would lodge a formal complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) against the SABC brand manager Nobuntu Mkhize, a woman who was caught on camera allegedly assaulting staff members on a FlySafair flight allegedly for a drink. Mkhize, who used her status to intimidate the staffers, said she was an “ANC b*#%” and nothing could happen to her.

In a now-viral video captured, Mkhize can be heard screaming and shouting at staffers, saying “You don’t know who my father is… I am an ANC b*%#.” She can be seen physically throwing hands at officials and other passengers who were trying to stabilise the situation. In a statement, the PA condemned the alleged racist remarks by Mkhize during the incident, targeting the Coloured community.

She is the daughter of her late father, Khaba Mkhize, a journalist and liberation icon. However, the party believes that the daughter’s conduct stood in stark contrast to the values that her father had and promoted. The PA said the situation highlighted the danger of privilege unchecked by accountability.

“Racism, irrespective of its source, has no place in South Africa. As a nation that has endured the scars of racial injustice, we must remain vigilant in rejecting all forms of discrimination. "No individual, regardless of their position or background, is above the law,” it said. Furthermore, the party urged the SABC to take firm and decisive action to address this incident.

"This case serves as a reminder that public figures carry a responsibility to act with integrity and respect. "The Patriotic Alliance calls on all South Africans to reject racism and work together to build a nation rooted in unity, equality, and mutual respect," it said.