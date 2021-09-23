PAC factions still fighting over who the true leaders are

THE PAC is about to engage in another bruising factional battle to determine who is the rightful leader of the party. Last month the North Gauteng High Court declared Mzwanele Nyhontso as the PAC’s lawful leader, however a faction led by Narius Moloto says they have now taken this matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The party has been embroiled in factional battles that have seen it being led by parallel structures, each with its own president, national executive committee and headquarters in Johannesburg. The deputy secretary-general of the Moloto faction, Kodisang Bokaba, says there’s only one PAC which is led by Narius Moloto whose leadership was elected from the Bloemfontein congress held on 29 and 30 August 2019. “We have taken our matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal and we are determined the supreme court will decide in our favour and we can finally put this matter to rest because these are people who for years have been expelled, they continue to ignore that reality. We are saying to our members to continue to campaign, let's allow the legal process to unfold,” Bokaba said.

He further stated they were confident the party would increase its present support base, based on the work they have done especially in the metros. Meanwhile, PAC secretary-general Apa Pooe said following the court judgment which ruled in their favour, there was no longer a question of legality as to who is the legal leader of the organisation, hence they were allowed to register for the local government elections. “We got a judgment in our favour and the congress that was held where Moloto was elected was set aside. It is in fact illegal for them to continue campaigning under the banner of the PAC because the outcome and everything that relates to them being elected to leadership of the PAC has been set aside,” he said.

Pooe also said that the confusion on the party’s leadership will have negative repercussions and as a party they are working hard to mitigate the negative impact the whole thing would have on their performance in the upcoming local government election. The North Gauteng High Court judgment was based on a technicality after Narius Moloto’s notice of appeal of an earlier ruling was not received by the registrar of the court. The court said his notice probably was not properly filed and as such was defective and therefore should fail. The court also declared Moloto’s election as president and his national executive committee (NEC) in a separate elective conference, as unlawful and invalid. This after their factions held separate elective congresses within a week of each other in August 2019 and elected both Moloto and Nyhontso as president.