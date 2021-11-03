PAC hopes to retain its seat in Cape Town as final election results come through

Cape Town – The PAC in the City of Cape Town says it is happy with its electoral performance as the results trickled in on Wednesday. The party’s comment came after 2pm, when the electoral results board in the Western Cape results centre did not show the name of the PAC among those that had secured seats.

However, the party has secured a seat in Drakenstein Municipality in Paarl. The PAC chairperson in the City of Cape Town, Siyabulela Ndamane, said the party was happy with its overall performance. “We are fine, given that the PAC has had big challenges. Even when contesting in these elections, we entered at the last five minutes, but the performance is still fine but we still wait for voting districts, especially in the metro,” Ndamane said.

He said the PAC had a solid support base in townships such as Khayelitsha. Ndamane said he was not shocked by the interim results. “When all the results are in, we are sure that the PAC will retain the seat. For us, this is an exercise to give us strength to reorganise and engage with the masses properly.

“The PAC will be able to use that as a springboard to strengthen its machinery,” he said. The party has seen some growth in Bitou and Stellenbosch. Ndamane said his party would pursue its programmes to ensure the economy and the land were returned to the people.

“We understand the people of the country were at a point where they were disappointed with the PAC due to its continuous problems. “We want to assure our people, African people in general, that the PAC has managed to put to rest (their problems). “We encourage everyone to be on board and by the time we get to 2024, there will be great progress from where we are now with representation in Parliament and provincial legislatures.