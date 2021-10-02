PAC leaders call for unity ahead of manifesto launch
Cape Town – The PAC is launching its manifesto in Duduza, Ekurhuleni, on Saturday with former leaders calling for unity and for members to back the party in the local government elections.
Former PAC leader Letlapa Mphahlele said he was fully behind the PAC to do better in the elections as it had battled leadership squabbles and divisions.
Another former PAC president Motsoko Pheko was in attendance in Duduza ahead of the manifesto launch by party leader Mzwanele Nyhontso.
The PAC has over the past few years been involved in leadership squabbles that have also led to court battles.
Mphahlele said the manifesto launch on Saturday in Ekurhuleni should serve as a reminder to members that they want to revive the party.
He said the PAC has a national footprint as it will contest the elections in all provinces and major cities and metros.
He said the party wanted its members to rally behind it.
“The PAC president Mzwanele Nyhontso has sounded a call that all members pitch up so that we witness the unveiling of the manifesto of the PAC,” said Mphahlele.
“In a nutshell, I am principally here as a member of the PAC. Symbolically, as a former President to show support to the incumbent Mzwanele Nyhontso. We have had a very tough time, people were busy destabilising, and the PAC leadership was trying to bring the organisation together. Of course, all depends on the voters, but I am happy that the PAC has actually intensified the building of structures in provinces like Limpopo. We have a footprint in every province, in the metros, in major cities and even in local municipalities. I am hopeful we will achieve by far what we failed to achieve in the last elections,” said Mphahlele.
Political Bureau