PAC leaders call for unity ahead of manifesto launch

Cape Town – The PAC is launching its manifesto in Duduza, Ekurhuleni, on Saturday with former leaders calling for unity and for members to back the party in the local government elections. Former PAC leader Letlapa Mphahlele said he was fully behind the PAC to do better in the elections as it had battled leadership squabbles and divisions.

Another former PAC president Motsoko Pheko was in attendance in Duduza ahead of the manifesto launch by party leader Mzwanele Nyhontso. The PAC has over the past few years been involved in leadership squabbles that have also led to court battles. Mphahlele said the manifesto launch on Saturday in Ekurhuleni should serve as a reminder to members that they want to revive the party.

He said the PAC has a national footprint as it will contest the elections in all provinces and major cities and metros. He said the party wanted its members to rally behind it. “The PAC president Mzwanele Nyhontso has sounded a call that all members pitch up so that we witness the unveiling of the manifesto of the PAC,” said Mphahlele.