Pictuyre: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Pretoria - The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) is rushing against time to get its house in order ahead of the general elections in two months time. The party on Thursday morning headed back to the Pretoria High Court amid a fierce leadership battle.

Party supporters want the courts to decide who the legitimate leader is between Mzwanele Nyhontso and Narius Moloto. In December, Nyhontso was declared the party's new leader following an elective conference held in Kimberly in the Northern Cape.

However, some party members who form a faction led by Moloto have disputed the outcomes of that conference labelling it as "illegal."

Moloto's face and name are already emblazoned on election posters across the country which state that he is the PAC President.

The party, meanwhile, only has until March 13 to submit its final nomination list to the Electoral Commission.

"We are more than ready to contest the elections. We have been participating in all the activities set down by the IEC. The only thing that remains is for us to submit our nominations and pay the deposits required. It is something I believe that we will do on time," Treasurer-General Phumzile Phasha said on Thursday.

Speaking before the case was scheduled to start, another party member said: "We are not nervous at all. We know who we elected in Kimberly last year to lead us and it is comrade Mzwandile."

IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo on Tuesday said the organisation would wait for the court outcome before it makes a final decision on the eligibility of the party to participate in the polls.

PAC members Letlapa Mphahlele and Luthando Mbinda last year also sought to claim their stake in the leadership position saying they should be declared as leaders of the party.

The case on Thursday began with delays as party members waited to be allocated a courtroom.

A verdict is expected on Friday.

Political Bureau