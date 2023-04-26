Durban - Pacina Retail (Pty) LTD, the company that won the now doomed R2.1 billion tender has decided to pull out with immediate effect, but there are conditions. The company told the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education that its pull-out is on condition that it is paid all the costs it has incurred so far while distributing food.

“‘Manzini Zungu, CEO,” reads Manzini’s letter. The letter was sent on Wednesday amid challenges with the programme which includes schools that have not received their foodstuff, some schools have not received the full stock while others received rotten and expired food items. The Department of Education in the province is yet to officially confirm the pull out and whether it was accepting the proposals by Zungu and Pacina.

