Thursday, May 25, 2023

Pacina Retail’s battle with KwaZulu-Natal government over R2.1 billion tender rages on

KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube says they are seeking legal advice on the Pacina matter. Picture: Patrick Mtolo/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Published 1h ago

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube says her provincial government is seeking legal advice on how to handle the matter with Pacina Retail, the company that won the R2.1 billion school nutrition tender.

In a statement released on Thursday regarding the matter, Dube-Ncube said her government has also instituted an investigation into the tender.

Her comment on the matter comes as the local suppliers that were roped in at a later stage are reporting that they are struggling with the load after not being paid for the month of April.

In an internal memo last week, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education said it will pay them by 26 May after finishing all the stages that have to be done before money is released to service providers.

“The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government led by Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube is seeking legal opinion on the steps that should be taken against the company responsible for the non-delivery of food items to schools in the province.

“This comes after a service provider was appointed by way of a formal bid process, to develop and execute a private label that would enable the province to better utilise economies of scale in the procurement of food items for the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP),” Dube-Ncube’s office said in a statement.

Pacina insists that it met all its obligations and the tender is still in force and it would be happy with any amicable solution.

The company’s spokesperson, Thobani Zikalala, said they are in talks with the government regarding the matter.

“Pacina Retail reserves its comment with regard to the statement released by the Premier today.

“But of course, we are committed and engaged in the process to try and resolve the situation the company and the government find itself in amicably.

“Of course with regard to the rotten food we have encountered and the different challenges we are encountering as a company, such issues are part of what we should have conversations about.

“The company of course has been battered financially and the loss of stock and many other things.

“But that is subject to the very progressive conversations that we are having with regard to how we solve this issue amicably,” Zikalala said to IOL.

[email protected]

Sihle Mavuso
