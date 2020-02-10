Palestine hails Cyril Ramaphosa, SA for 'unwavering support'









President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his acceptance speech as incoming AU chairman at the 33rd AU Assembly in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Picture: Katlholo Maifadi/DIRCO Pretoria - The embassy of Palestine in South Africa on Monday expressed gratitude to president Cyril Ramaphosa “for his moral stand”, which was emphasised in his opening address as African Union chairperson over the weekend. The embassy also welcomed South Africa’s "firm support" for the Palestinian cause. In his acceptance speech at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Sunday, Ramaphosa said: “Today we reaffirm our unwavering support and solidarity with the Palestinian people in their legitimate quest for an independent and sovereign state, as well as the right of the people of Western Sahara to self-determination”. The embassy said South Africa has provided “unwavering support” to Palestinians. "Palestine is certain that it can rely on the unwavering support of the Republic of South Africa for the establishment of a viable State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital on 1967 borders, in line with relevant international law principles and United Nations resolutions,” said the embassy.

“We remain certain that this support would extend from the African regional platform, to a solid backing in international fora, especially while Palestine is currently presenting a Security Council resolution that condemns the United States-Israeli disregard for peremptory norms of international law, and the founding principles of the international order.”

The diplomatic mission said its people were enduring “the longest regime of settler colonial occupation in history”.

“The overwhelming support from the South African leaders and people is a beacon of hope that our freedom is imminent. Just like the will of the South African people and their friends in humanity has brought the criminal regime of apartheid to an end, soon the Palestinian people shall celebrate with their brethren and friends, a new era of just peace and authentic prosperity based on the most fundamental principles of justice, freedom and equality that govern our common humanity.”

On Sunday, Ramaphosa took over the rotating AU chairmanship at the opening of the 33rd AU summit of heads of state and government.

African News Agency (ANA)