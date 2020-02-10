Pretoria - The embassy of Palestine in South Africa on Monday expressed gratitude to president Cyril Ramaphosa “for his moral stand”, which was emphasised in his opening address as African Union chairperson over the weekend.
The embassy also welcomed South Africa’s "firm support" for the Palestinian cause.
In his acceptance speech at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Sunday, Ramaphosa said: “Today we reaffirm our unwavering support and solidarity with the Palestinian people in their legitimate quest for an independent and sovereign state, as well as the right of the people of Western Sahara to self-determination”.
The embassy said South Africa has provided “unwavering support” to Palestinians.
"Palestine is certain that it can rely on the unwavering support of the Republic of South Africa for the establishment of a viable State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital on 1967 borders, in line with relevant international law principles and United Nations resolutions,” said the embassy.