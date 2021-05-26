’Pandemic illuminates number of challenges Africa faces’

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa said on Wednesday the Covid-19 pandemic was more than a health crisis as it affected societies and economies.

Speaking during the Africa Day debate under the theme “Building a better Africa and a better world in the midst of Covid-19”, Mthethwa said while the pandemic’s impact varied, it was undeniable fact that it increased poverty and inequality.

It also reversed the gains made in attaining the sustainable development goals, he said.

However, the commitment to the AU Agenda 2063 as an expression of aspiration of African was central to their view that silencing of guns on the continent was a security matter as it was a governance and developmental imperative.

“Democracy, good governance and peace and security are conditions which are so necessary for socio-economic development and structural transformation of Africa,” Mthethwa said.

DA MP Siviwe Gwarube said the pandemic has illuminated a number of challenges that Africa continues to face.

“Many countries across the continent are marred by conflict, shackled by unethical leaders who don’t know when to leave office and simply fail to govern well for those who elected them. For a young continent, whose average age is 19 years, the oldest head of state in Africa is 87 years old,” Gwarube said.

She said what South Africa suffered from during the pandemic was unethical leaders, unaccountable to the people they were meant to serve and clearly adverse to excellence in governance.

EFF MP Ringo Madlingozi said the celebration of Africa Day should be a celebration of African political, economic and social unity.

Madlingozi said South Africa was inextricably linked to the development of the continent as a whole.

He also said there was no amount of sustainable socio-economic development in the country unless the state played a prominent role in the economic development of African.

“The EFF will advocate ultimate integration of African continent through erosion and eventual elimination of unnecessary borders to give proper vision and proper respect to the founding fathers of the OAU,” Madlingozi said.

IFP’s Mkhuleko Hlengwa said as Africa Day was celebrated, there was a need to be reminded of the duty to unite and speak to the needs of people of Africa

“We must use all our opportunities to commit over the next few decades and the future to the struggle of economically liberating all our people,” he said.

Freedom Front Plus MP Heloise Denner said Covid-19 wreaked havoc on the families and livelihoods of artists, with the National Arts Council distributing only 46% of the relief funds.

“Presidential employment stimulus programme is misappropriated, stolen, defrauded from those who need it most. Fraud and corruption are endemic in the ANC,” Denner said.

She also said the Robben Island was falling into disrepair because the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure failed to spend R100 million in 2020.

The ACDP’s Kenneth Meshoe said the dream of building a better Africa would remain as it is under the current leaders on the continent.

He said the leaders lacked vision for prosperous and vibrant economies as well as courage and fortitude to confront corruption, unemployment, terrorism, human right abuse and gender-based violence.

“They are good at begging to ask for grants and loans at great expense,” Meshoe said.

ATM’s Vuyo Zungula said African unity should mean unity of purpose.

“There must be peace and prosperity in all corners of the continent. There must be decolonisation of the continent. Africa must divorce herself from colonial institutions and structures,” Zungula said.

He also said Africans should be encouraged to confront bad governance and corruption and also correct the wrongs in their countries.

“It is poor leadership to have African leaders being summoned to France to discuss African problems,” Zungula added.

UDM Nqabayomzi Kwankwa said the problem in Africa was political leadership that refused to relinquish power.

“Most of them want to die in office while inciting violence and conflict among citizens,” Kwankwa said.

He also said time has come for Africa to establish her Central Bank for African member states to go whenever they require funding for whatever projects, including infrastructure development.

Political Bureau